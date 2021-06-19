UPDATE 11AM: Papatoetoe Tornado
Saturday, 19 June 2021, 1:04 pm
Press Release: Fire and Emergency NZ
Fire crews are continuing to assess the damage around
Papatoetoe. More than 20 crews from across Auckland are
assisting and a Command Unit is on scene.
We are
working closely with Auckland Emergency Management on any
welfare needs.
Public are asked to please stay away
from any downed power lines and call 111 if you need
assistance.
Follow Fire and Emergency Communication
Centres and Auckland Emergency Management Facebook pages for
updates.
