Heavy Rain Warning For Gisborne - Orange
Sunday, 20 June 2021, 5:32 am
Press Release: Gisborne District Council
Heavy rain may cause streams and rivers to rise
rapidly. Surface flooding and slips are also possible and
driving conditions may be hazardous.
Issued:
8:07pm Saturday, 19th June 2021
Area: Gisborne north of
Tolaga Bay
Valid: 8:00pm Saturday to 1:00pm
Sunday
Expect a further 70 to 100mm of rain to accumulate
on top of what has already fallen. Peak intensities of 20 to
30mm/h Sunday morning with possible
thunderstorms.
