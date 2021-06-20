Heavy Rain Warning For Gisborne - Orange

Heavy rain may cause streams and rivers to rise rapidly. Surface flooding and slips are also possible and driving conditions may be hazardous.



Issued: 8:07pm Saturday, 19th June 2021

Area: Gisborne north of Tolaga Bay

Valid: 8:00pm Saturday to 1:00pm Sunday

Expect a further 70 to 100mm of rain to accumulate on top of what has already fallen. Peak intensities of 20 to 30mm/h Sunday morning with possible thunderstorms.

