Clock Is Ticking On How We Choose To Pay For City Centre Parking

Monday, 21 June 2021, 9:24 am
Press Release: New Plymouth District Council

Should the first hour of parking in central New Plymouth be free to keep the tills ringing?

That’s what residents are being asked as Councillors consider a proposal from city centre retailers and businesses to change how we pay for parking.

One hour free would cost about $1million in lost income over three years, but the cost could be partly offset by extending paid parking from 5pm through the busy period till 7pm Monday to Saturday.

“The New Plymouth Business and Retail Association and the Taranaki Chamber of Commerce suggested these changes during the feedback on NPDC’s 10-Year Plan. Councillors have agreed in principle that they could kick in from 1 October 2021. But we want to know what you think before we make a final decision,” said Teresa Turner, NPDC Group Manager Community and Customer Services.

Time limits would stay the same so a P120 space would still have a two-hour limit, and Super GoldCard holders would still get free parking up till 11am.

Residents have until 16 July to fill in the short survey here or on newplymouthnz.com/HaveYourSay.

