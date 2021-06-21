Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

$200 Plumbing Offer To Help Stem Ohakune Water Losses

Monday, 21 June 2021, 10:16 am
Press Release: Ruapehu District Council

Council is offering to fix small leaks and drips for people on Ohakune's drinking water network in an effort to help stem the loss of some 720,000 litres (720m3 cubic meters) of water that typically goes missing every day.

Environmental Manager Stuart Watson said that the offer which provides for up to $200 of plumbing work per household or business is part of a campaign targeting the unusually high water loss from Ohakune's reticulated network.

"The plumbing offer is part of a larger leak reduction program Council is undertaking with our water contractor Veolia to build resilience into the drinking water network.

Along with network repairs and upgrades this has included steps to collect better data and working with commercial users to locate and fix leaks.

As it will be the combination of lots of individual measures that will make the big difference to stemming water losses Ohakune households and businesses have a critically important role to play.

By paying for up to $200 of plumbing work we hope to remove any financial barriers people may have to fixing their dripping taps and showerheads, leaky toilets and pipes," he said.

Mr Watson said that measurements taken in the dead of night when overall demand is minimal and stable show an excess water flow of 25,000 to 38,000 litres per hour (25m3/hour - 38m3/hour) with a typical night being 30,000 litres (30m3/hour) or 720,000 litres per day (720m3).

"This is equivalent to emptying out and then refilling the main Ohakune swimming pool two and a half times every single day.

Limiting this excess water loss will be critical to Ohakune if we are going to manage future demand needs and avoid the disruption caused by such things as precautionary boil water notices.

Over the two previous mid-winter school holidays we have needed to issue precautionary boil water notices as our ability to supply water that meets drinking water standards has outstripped supply.

This is a particular issue when output is reduced due to poor raw water quality (turbidity) during high rainfall events.

If we can save on 20,000 litres/hour (20m3) and stem the losses through leakage to around 10,000 litres per hour (10m3) it will deliver significant benefits including helping to avoid boil water notices, keeping within our water take resource consent limits, and providing the capacity for the Ohakune Water Treatment Plant to service growth in much needed new housing developments.

Mr Watson added that in addition to fixing leaks and drips we are also calling on Ohakune water users to be 'water wise' and help save water wherever they can.

“Saving water does not need to be a major undertaking or impact significantly on your way of life.

There are lots of simple water saving tips on our website or people can look on-line where they will find heaps of easy to do ideas,” he said.

“To take advantage of the $200 plumbing offer all people need to do is call Council or drop-by the Ohakune office.

The total budget for the plumbing offer is capped at $20,000 or 100 jobs on a first come, first served basis, so we encourage people to hunt out those leaks and drips and give us a call,” he said.

© Scoop Media

Join the Scoop Citizen Community

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with thedig.nz our new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform. Now, more than ever sustainable financial support of the Scoop Foundation for Public Interest Journalism will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from Ruapehu District Council on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS



Gordon Campbell: On The America’s Cup, Critical Race Theory And A New, Weekly Music Playlist

So… Why don’t they just cut to the chase, and call it the Emirates Cup? As this column predicted several months ago, the next America’s Cup challenge is headed overseas. Here’s what Werewolf said back in March:
Emirates has made a major commitment to Portsmouth/Isle of Wight as a sailing centre of excellence – and voila, that’s where the next challenger of record is coming from, and where the next Cup contest could well be sailed. Such incredible luck for Emirates, right..? More>>

 



Marine: Wider Roll-out Of Cameras On Boats To Support Sustainability And Protect Marine Life

Up to 300 inshore commercial fishing vessels will be fitted with on-board cameras by 2024 as part of the Government’s commitment to protect the natural marine environment for future generations... More>>

ALSO:


Government: Plan For Vaccine Rollout For General Population Announced

New Zealanders over 60 will be offered a vaccination from July 28 and those over 55 from August 11, Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern announced today... More>>

ALSO:



Jewish Council: New Zealand Not Immune From Rise In Antisemitism

The representative body of New Zealand Jewry, the NZ Jewish Council (NZJC), has expressed concern about the high number of antisemitic incidents in New Zealand recorded last month. Spokesperson for the NZJC, Juliet Moses, said... More>>

NZNO: Nurses Reject DHB Offer And Confirm Strike Action

The New Zealand Nurses Organisation says its 30,000 members who work in DHBs have voted overwhelmingly to reject a second offer in their current round of multi-employer collective agreement (MECA) negotiations... More>>

ALSO:


work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add Join ScoopCitizen
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 