Porirua's View Road Properties Sold
Monday, 21 June 2021, 5:56 pm
Press Release: Porirua City Council
Porirua City Council has sold 24 units in Titahi Bay’s
View Road to Te Runanga o Toa Rangatira Incorporated (Ngāti
Toa) for $10 million (including GST).
The decision to
sell was made by the full Council at a meeting last Thursday
after weighing up two substantive offers, taking into
account the offer amount, conditions and settlement timing.
The offer accepted was unconditional, with a settlement date
of 30 June 2021.
The units, which have weathertight
defects, were sold "as is, where is". Eleven of the units
have recently been refurbished and meet healthy rental
standards.
Porirua Mayor Anita Baker said the result
was a positive end to what had been a long and thorough
process.
"This is a good outcome and we look forward
to seeing these properties occupied again soon, providing
much-needed housing in Porirua
City."
© Scoop Media
