Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

Celebrate Puanga In Whakaauhrangi, Stratford

Tuesday, 22 June 2021, 11:09 am
Press Release: Stratford District Council

From 26 June to 10 July 2021, people can get involved with free activities to reflect, learn, share and celebrate Puanga.

Community Services Director Kate Whareaitu says, “Puanga is a special time of year, it’s when we can reflect on the past 12 months and look forward to the next.”

“Our Puanga rākau (tree) will be part of the exhibitions at the Percy Thomson Gallery for people to participate in the reflections and aspirations activity, and we’ll end the celebrations with our Puanga market day,” she says.

“This is the third year that we’ve acknowledged Puanga with our community,” says Ms Whareaitu. “The aim is for it to be a regular event on our community calendar, something everyone can get involved with, and share their own stories of Puanga or learn something new.”

“We also ran our Puanga flag competition during May and were extremely impressed by the entries received,” said Ms Whareaitu.

“For the flag competition we asked local tamariki to show us what Puanga means to them. All the entries are on display at the Library and Visitor Information Centre in Prospero Place and the winning flags will be turned into street flags and flown down Broadway during the celebration period,” said Ms Whareaitu.

Stratford District Council thanks Whaakahurangi Marae and Toi Foundation for their support with this community event.

What’s on for Puanga in Whakaahurangi, Stratford?

· 26 June to 10 July: Puanga rākau reflections and aspirations activity in Percy Thomson Gallery, Prospero Place. Write down your burdens or the names of loved ones you’ve lost in the past year, and hang your aspirations and goals for the year ahead on our rākau.

· 26 June to 10 July: The Percy Thomson Gallery will be turned into a magical starlight wonderland, with local schools invited to decorate the walls with paintings of stars and the night sky.

· 26 June to 8 August: Matariki Deep Space: A View of the Stars and Beyond, a collection of 25 ‘space’ photographs by astronomer and Massey University professor Stephen Chadwick at Percy Thomson Gallery

· Wednesday 30 June: Puanga Tot Time at Stratford Library

· Saturday 3 July: Puanga Market Day (stalls, wānanga, facepainting for the kids and entertainment). A full timetable of activities for the market day will be posted on Council’s Facebook page prior to the event, and at stratford.govt.nz

© Scoop Media

Join the Scoop Citizen Community

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with thedig.nz our new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform. Now, more than ever sustainable financial support of the Scoop Foundation for Public Interest Journalism will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from Stratford District Council on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS


Gordon Campbell: On The Lancet’s Stance Against The Olympic Games, And On The US Culture Battles Over Abortion

Yesterday - barely a month before the opening ceremony - the Lancet medical journal has called for a global conversation on whether the Olympics should go ahead. But who is able to take part in that conversation? Not the hosts, evidently. In poll after poll, a huge majority of the Japanese people have made it clear they do not want to host the Games... More>>



 
 



Environment: Bringing Back The Health Of Hauraki Gulf

New marine protection areas and restrictions on fishing are among a raft of changes being put in place to protect the Hauraki Gulf for future generations.
The new strategy, Revitalising the Gulf – Government action on the Sea Change Plan, released today... More>>

ALSO:

NZ First Returns: Winston Peters - AGM Address

Ladies and gentlemen, it’s a pleasure to be in Auckland for the 28th New Zealand First Party Conference. It is our intention and mission to remain the most successful political party outside of National and Labour in the last three decades... More>>



Government: New Members Appointed To Waitangi Tribunal

Minister for Māori Development, Hon Willie Jackson, today announced the appointment of three new members to the Waitangi Tribunal and the reappointment of one existing member to the Waitangi Tribunal... More>>

NZNO: Nurses Reject DHB Offer And Confirm Strike Action

The New Zealand Nurses Organisation says its 30,000 members who work in DHBs have voted overwhelmingly to reject a second offer in their current round of multi-employer collective agreement (MECA) negotiations... More>>

ALSO:


work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add Join ScoopCitizen
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 