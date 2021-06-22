Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

Mayoral Relief Fund To Support Aucklanders Affected By Tornado

Tuesday, 22 June 2021, 3:54 pm
Press Release: Auckland Council

Auckland Council and the government have allocated $100,000 each to a Mayoral Relief Fund to support people and families experiencing hardship due to the Papatoetoe tornado, Mayor Phil Goff announced today.

“More than 1200 properties were affected by the tornado, including around 18 that have been assessed as uninhabitable and a further 51 that have been significantly damaged and may not be safe to enter,” Mayor Goff says.

“The $200,000 Mayoral Relief Fund will support people who are experiencing hardship due to the tornado and who need urgent financial assistance.

“The Fund is in addition to other support that people may qualify for through the Ministry of Social Development. It will be administered by the council and will help those in need as an interim measure until they can get back on their feet and access other forms of assistance,” he says.

“Auckland Emergency Management, with the support of the Red Cross, has already been providing support in the immediate aftermath of the storm, including to around 67 people who need emergency accommodation.

“Our thoughts are with all those affected by the tornado, including the family of the worker tragically killed at the container terminal in Wiri. This has been an incredibly difficult time for everyone involved, and I acknowledge the resilience of the community in the face of this disaster and the support that the community has shown to those affected.”

How to access the Mayoral Relief Fund

Applications to the Mayoral Relief Fund can be made online or by calling Call Auckland Council on 09 301 0101. Papatoetoe Library staff will also be providing in-person application support to those who need it. Papatoetoe Library is located at 30 Wallace Road, Papatoetoe, Auckland.

Immediate assistance

People affected by the tornado in Papatoetoe who need help with accommodation, financial assistance and insurance advice can visit the Civil Defence Welfare Hub at Allan Brewster Leisure Centre, 7 Tavern Lane, Papatoetoe between 9am and 7pm.

If you cannot make it to the hub, please phone Auckland Emergency Management on 0800 22 22 00 for assistance.

Other financial support – Ministry of Social Development

The Ministry of Social Development has a range of financial support available to people affected by the tornado.

Civil Defence payments are available for people who have been affected by the tornado. You don't have to be on a benefit to qualify. In most cases it doesn't matter what your income is or what assets you have. This payment can help with:

  • Emergency food, clothing and bedding if yours has been damaged or destroyed
  • Accommodation costs if you have been evacuated and are staying in accommodation such as a motel, hotel or temporary rental accommodation
  • Loss of income due to an inability to work caused by the tornado
  • Payment if you have evacuees staying with you in places such as a private home, marae or community centres

Affected people can call Work and Income to make an application from 8am on Monday 21 June on 0800 752 102.

If you have urgent food needs as a result of being displaced by the tornado, you can look for providers at https://www.familyservices.govt.nz/directory/

How to contribute to the Mayoral Relief Fund

Anyone who would like to donate to the Mayoral Relief Fund can do so by making a deposit to:

Auckland Council
12 3113 0131166 00
Reference: Tornado

© Scoop Media

Join the Scoop Citizen Community

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with thedig.nz our new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform. Now, more than ever sustainable financial support of the Scoop Foundation for Public Interest Journalism will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from Auckland Council on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS


Gordon Campbell: On The Lancet’s Stance Against The Olympic Games, And On The US Culture Battles Over Abortion

Yesterday - barely a month before the opening ceremony - the Lancet medical journal has called for a global conversation on whether the Olympics should go ahead. But who is able to take part in that conversation? Not the hosts, evidently. In poll after poll, a huge majority of the Japanese people have made it clear they do not want to host the Games... More>>



 
 



Environment: Bringing Back The Health Of Hauraki Gulf

New marine protection areas and restrictions on fishing are among a raft of changes being put in place to protect the Hauraki Gulf for future generations.
The new strategy, Revitalising the Gulf – Government action on the Sea Change Plan, released today... More>>

ALSO:

NZ First Returns: Winston Peters - AGM Address

Ladies and gentlemen, it’s a pleasure to be in Auckland for the 28th New Zealand First Party Conference. It is our intention and mission to remain the most successful political party outside of National and Labour in the last three decades... More>>



Government: New Members Appointed To Waitangi Tribunal

Minister for Māori Development, Hon Willie Jackson, today announced the appointment of three new members to the Waitangi Tribunal and the reappointment of one existing member to the Waitangi Tribunal... More>>

NZNO: Nurses Reject DHB Offer And Confirm Strike Action

The New Zealand Nurses Organisation says its 30,000 members who work in DHBs have voted overwhelmingly to reject a second offer in their current round of multi-employer collective agreement (MECA) negotiations... More>>

ALSO:


work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add Join ScoopCitizen
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 