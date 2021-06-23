Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

Caution Key As Kāpiti Joins Region In Move To Alert Level 2

Wednesday, 23 June 2021, 4:34 pm
Press Release: Kapiti Coast District Council


The Kāpiti Coast district will join the Greater Wellington region in moving to COVID-19 Alert Level 2 from 6pm tonight until 11:59pm on Sunday 27 June, exercising caution in the wake of a positive case visiting Wellington City over the weekend.

“If you visited one of the locations of interest during the relevant timeframes you are considered to be a contact and you need to follow advice from the Ministry of Health on what to do to keep yourself and your community safe,” says Kāpiti Coast District Mayor K Gurunathan.

“If you are sick or have symptoms of COVID-19 stay at home and call Healthline on 0800 358 5453 for advice about getting a test, wear a face covering on public transport and in situations where you can’t socially distance, limit gatherings to 100 people and use the NZ COVID tracer app to record your movements.

“This is still an evolving situation, but we’ve been here and we know what works – staying vigilant, playing it safe and following the rules. We’ve done it before, and we will do it again because that’s what keeps our friends and family safe and healthy.”

Kāpiti Coast District Council services and facilities will operate under Alert Level 2 guidance from 6pm tonight. This restricts visitor numbers at some facilities and supports physical distancing requirements.

“If you visit us at our libraries, pools or service centres, please follow any guidance from staff or that you see on signage and keep a safe distance from people you don’t know,” says Mayor Gurunathan.

“This is a good reminder for us all that we are still in the middle of a very serious pandemic and, while we have done a fantastic job to date at uniting against COVID-19, it’s a sneaky virus and we still have a long journey ahead. Be patient and kind to yourselves and to each other – we’re all in this together.”

For detailed guidance on Council’s services at Alert Level 2, see www.kapiticoast.govt.nz/our-district/cdem/covid-19/

© Scoop Media

Join the Scoop Citizen Community

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with thedig.nz our new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform. Now, more than ever sustainable financial support of the Scoop Foundation for Public Interest Journalism will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from Kapiti Coast District Council on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS


Covid-19: Covid Alert Level 2 in Wellington till the end of the week


The Wellington region will move to alert level 2 from 6pm tonight until 11.59pm on Sunday.
The announcement comes after a person who travelled from Sydney to Wellington tested positive for the virus upon their return.... More>>

ALSO:




 
 



Environment: Bringing Back The Health Of Hauraki Gulf

New marine protection areas and restrictions on fishing are among a raft of changes being put in place to protect the Hauraki Gulf for future generations.
The new strategy, Revitalising the Gulf – Government action on the Sea Change Plan, released today... More>>

ALSO:

NZ First Returns: Winston Peters - AGM Address

Ladies and gentlemen, it’s a pleasure to be in Auckland for the 28th New Zealand First Party Conference. It is our intention and mission to remain the most successful political party outside of National and Labour in the last three decades... More>>



Government: New Members Appointed To Waitangi Tribunal

Minister for Māori Development, Hon Willie Jackson, today announced the appointment of three new members to the Waitangi Tribunal and the reappointment of one existing member to the Waitangi Tribunal... More>>

NZNO: Nurses Reject DHB Offer And Confirm Strike Action

The New Zealand Nurses Organisation says its 30,000 members who work in DHBs have voted overwhelmingly to reject a second offer in their current round of multi-employer collective agreement (MECA) negotiations... More>>

ALSO:


work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add Join ScoopCitizen
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 