Caution Key As Kāpiti Joins Region In Move To Alert Level 2



The Kāpiti Coast district will join the Greater Wellington region in moving to COVID-19 Alert Level 2 from 6pm tonight until 11:59pm on Sunday 27 June, exercising caution in the wake of a positive case visiting Wellington City over the weekend.

“If you visited one of the locations of interest during the relevant timeframes you are considered to be a contact and you need to follow advice from the Ministry of Health on what to do to keep yourself and your community safe,” says Kāpiti Coast District Mayor K Gurunathan.

“If you are sick or have symptoms of COVID-19 stay at home and call Healthline on 0800 358 5453 for advice about getting a test, wear a face covering on public transport and in situations where you can’t socially distance, limit gatherings to 100 people and use the NZ COVID tracer app to record your movements.

“This is still an evolving situation, but we’ve been here and we know what works – staying vigilant, playing it safe and following the rules. We’ve done it before, and we will do it again because that’s what keeps our friends and family safe and healthy.”

Kāpiti Coast District Council services and facilities will operate under Alert Level 2 guidance from 6pm tonight. This restricts visitor numbers at some facilities and supports physical distancing requirements.

“If you visit us at our libraries, pools or service centres, please follow any guidance from staff or that you see on signage and keep a safe distance from people you don’t know,” says Mayor Gurunathan.

“This is a good reminder for us all that we are still in the middle of a very serious pandemic and, while we have done a fantastic job to date at uniting against COVID-19, it’s a sneaky virus and we still have a long journey ahead. Be patient and kind to yourselves and to each other – we’re all in this together.”

For detailed guidance on Council’s services at Alert Level 2, see www.kapiticoast.govt.nz/our-district/cdem/covid-19/

© Scoop Media

