Statement For The Goal Of Advocating For The New Zealand Government To Support A Formal End To The Korean War

Wednesday, 23 June 2021, 5:35 pm
Press Release: New Zealand Coalition for Inter-Korean Peace

War on the Korean Peninsula started in June 1950 and entered into the armistice three years later in July 1953.

Following the armistice agreement those living on the peninsula have existed in a state of military, political and social tension and have also carried deep-seated grief caused by the separation of one people.

As a country that fought in the war, New Zealand this chapter of our history remains open long as the armistice agreement continues.

It is impossible to ask the other side to lay down their weapons while we remain in a state of armistice, therefore an end to the war can be thought of as a prerequisite for discussing peace on the Korean Peninsula.

New Zealand has been a world leader in the nuclear-free movement. If New Zealand, a participant country in the Korean War, were to pass a Parliamentary resolution in support of ending the War we will once again be leading a path to peace in the Asia-Pacific region and globally.

Therefore we, members of diverse communities living in New Zealand, strongly call upon the New Zealand Government and Parliament to take the following steps to ending 70 years of the war:

1. That Parliament pass a motion declaring the end of the Korean War

2. That the New Zealand Government publicly urge other nations that participated in the War to support a declaration to end the Korea War

3. That the New Zealand Government express support for the peaceful reunification of Korea to secure peace in North East Asia and beyond.

Participating Organizations

  • AKTV NEW ZEALAND
  • Auckland Korean Students Association (AKSA)
  • Auckland Peace Action
  • HomeoMaxima
  • Korea Review
  • Korea Sports Council in New Zealand INC
  • Korean Association of Nelson Tasman
  • Korean Association of Palmerston North
  • Korean New Zealanders for a Better Future
  • Korean Society of Christchurch Incorporated
  • Lowly Heart Charitable Trust
  • New Zealand Christians for Peace on the Korean Peninsula
  • New Zealand Union of Democratic Congress on World Koreans
  • NZ DPRK Society
  • NZ Wellington Korean Association
  • NZROK Friendship Society
  • SundaysisaLtd
  • Tauranga Korean Times
  • The Korean Association of Wellington
  • THE KOREAN ASSOCIATION OF TARANAKI, NEW ZEALAND
  • The Korean Society of Auckland
  • The Korean Society of Christchurch
  • The Korean Society of Whanganui
  • The New Zealand Times
  • The Union Network of Migrants NZ
  • The WeeklyKorea WAIKATO
  • KOREAN ASSOCIATION
  • Women's International League for Peace & Freedom Aotearoa
  • Women's International League for Peace & Freedom, Tamaki Makaurau branch

