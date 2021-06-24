Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

Watercare Water Supply Update: 24 June

Rainfall:

 YesterdayPast 7 days
Hūnua Ranges0.5mm43.5mm
Waitākere Ranges1.5mm63.5mm
   

Dam storage (in total):n to

Today:54.68%
Yesterday:54.61%
Normal for this time of year:77.8%

Water consumption:

Target for June 2021:410 million litres or less a day (for the rolling 7-day average)
Yesterday’s consumption408 million litres
Yesterday’s 7-day rolling average399 million litres

Please see our weekly water supply update.

