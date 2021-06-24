Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

Sky Tower Lights Orange For The World Vision 40 Hour Famine

Thursday, 24 June 2021, 3:56 pm
Press Release: SKYCITY

Tomorrow night, the Sky Tower will glow orange to shine a light on the 90,000 Kiwis who are giving up their everyday luxuries to take part in the World Vision 40 Hour Famine this weekend.

This year the funds raised will be used to support children in sub-Saharan Africa who are facing what could be the biggest hunger crisis of our lifetime.

World Vision 40 Hour Famine Ambassador and body positivity advocate Jessica Quinn will light the Sky Tower at 5.45pm in the SkyCity Plaza.

The Sky Tower is the Southern Hemisphere’s tallest free-standing structure. Based in the heart of Auckland, it is one of New Zealand’s most recognisable landmarks.

SkyCity lights the Sky Tower for charities or community initiatives that we support financially, to mark national holidays, milestones or other celebrations or events, or as a symbol of respect or solidarity.

For more information, visit 40hour.org.nz

