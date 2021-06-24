Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

Mayor Boult Receives Child Cancer Foundation Recognition

Thursday, 24 June 2021, 5:05 pm
Press Release: Queenstown Lakes District Council

Life Member Award CCF

In recognition of almost 30 years of support, Queenstown Lakes District Mayor Jim Boult has been made an Honorary Life Member of the Child Cancer Foundation.

The life membership was handed out by Governor General Dame Patsy Reddy at a ceremony in Auckland last week.

Pat Wilkes, Deputy Chair of the National Board of the Child Cancer Foundation, said the Mayor had a history of long and dedicated service to the Foundation and its families.

“The Foundation is quite literally richer for Jim’s involvement, both in terms of our assets and our governance,” he said.

“Jim brought much-needed clear thinking, commercial acumen, and uncompromising business intellect to our board table, and the value of this is simply incalculable. He joined our organisation when we desperately needed leadership, and the Foundation was the recipient of so much more than that from his involvement, and over so many years.”

The nomination was made by Mr Wilkes, with support from former National Board Chair John Robson and former Chief Executive Robyn Kiddle.

Mayor Boult said receiving the life membership came as a great honour.

“I’m proud to have been involved with the Child Cancer Foundation over the course of many years,” Mayor Boult said.

“It is an organisation that’s brought comfort to so many under incredibly difficult circumstances. I look forward to continue being of service to the Foundation.”

More information about the Child Cancer Foundation can be found here: https://childcancer.org.nz/

