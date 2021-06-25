Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

New Developments In Christchurch Architectural Design

Friday, 25 June 2021, 1:06 pm
Press Release: Premium SEO NZ

Christchurch’s architectural landscape is constantly evolving. The incorporation of older buildings – some dating as far back as the city’s founding – with modern structures has given Christchurch a unique look, with the city embracing and maintaining building trends that span the decades. In terms of housing solutions many older buildings are currently being restored and renovated to update their look and function for modern families. Architectural builders in Christchurch are also developing new builds that focus primarily on sustainability.

While New Zealand is generally known for its modest and simplistic design, architects still happily add some whimsy to even the most utilitarian of buildings – be it through unique ways of optimising natural views or making use of interesting materials. In Christchurch, there is also a move towards either reconfiguring existing buildings or building new ones that promote more communal living, reducing the need for personal car transportation, and generally lowering costs and humans’ carbon footprint.

The newest developments in Christchurch architecture, which are echoed across the country, also relate to embracing bicultural design by including Māori and other tribal design approaches into new builds as well as actively including the local people into the design and building process. This has led to architects designing homes that are even more in tune with nature, make use of local and sustainable materials, and embrace alternative sources of energy.

Consumer awareness of sustainability and a need for more affordable housing solutions has also led to an increase in smaller and more adaptable housing solutions. Aside from simply building smaller homes, many architects are creating spaces that can be altered according to the changing needs of those living therein – from easily creating or removing rooms to reconfiguring spaces to use the least amount of energy for heating or cooling.

Christchurch’s dynamic approach to architecture is, therefore, likely to continue meeting consumer needs for years to come.

© Scoop Media

Join the Scoop Citizen Community

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with thedig.nz our new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform. Now, more than ever sustainable financial support of the Scoop Foundation for Public Interest Journalism will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from Premium SEO NZ on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS


Wellington: Covid Alert Level 2 now in force – no new cases but 420 contacts in isolation

New South Wales health officials have confirmed an epidemiological link of the Australian tourist who returned to Sydney and then tested positive to the Bondi cluster, providing reassurance the person did not contract COVID-19 in Wellington. Genome sequencing of the visitor is underway... More>>

Gordon Campbell: On The Barriers Facing Female Country Musicians, And The Weekly Playlist

Like no other performer in popular culture, Dolly Parton is loved and respected by people from opposite ends of the political spectrum, and every point in between. Her hits stopped coming a while ago, though... More>>

 


Hate Speech: Social Cohesion Programme To Address Incitement Of Hatred And Discrimination

The Government is launching a significant programme of work to strengthen social cohesion in New Zealand and create a safer, more inclusive society. Thework is part of the wider response to recommendations from the Royal Commission of Inquiry into the terrorist attack on Christchurch masjidain... More>>

ALSO:

National: Minister Little All Out Of Answers On Mental Health

In Parliament today Health Minister Andrew Little had few answers to my questions on the mental health crisis Labour has allowed to balloon in their nearly four years in Government, National’s Mental Health spokesperson Matt Doocey says... More>>

ALSO:


Environment: Bringing Back The Health Of Hauraki Gulf

New marine protection areas and restrictions on fishing are among a raft of changes being put in place to protect the Hauraki Gulf for future generations.
The new strategy, Revitalising the Gulf – Government action on the Sea Change Plan, released today... More>>

ALSO:


Government: New Members Appointed To Waitangi Tribunal

Minister for Māori Development, Hon Willie Jackson, today announced the appointment of three new members to the Waitangi Tribunal and the reappointment of one existing member to the Waitangi Tribunal... More>>

NZNO: Nurses Reject DHB Offer And Confirm Strike Action

The New Zealand Nurses Organisation says its 30,000 members who work in DHBs have voted overwhelmingly to reject a second offer in their current round of multi-employer collective agreement (MECA) negotiations... More>>

ALSO:


work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add Join ScoopCitizen
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 