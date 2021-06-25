New Developments In Christchurch Architectural Design

Christchurch’s architectural landscape is constantly evolving. The incorporation of older buildings – some dating as far back as the city’s founding – with modern structures has given Christchurch a unique look, with the city embracing and maintaining building trends that span the decades. In terms of housing solutions many older buildings are currently being restored and renovated to update their look and function for modern families. Architectural builders in Christchurch are also developing new builds that focus primarily on sustainability.

While New Zealand is generally known for its modest and simplistic design, architects still happily add some whimsy to even the most utilitarian of buildings – be it through unique ways of optimising natural views or making use of interesting materials. In Christchurch, there is also a move towards either reconfiguring existing buildings or building new ones that promote more communal living, reducing the need for personal car transportation, and generally lowering costs and humans’ carbon footprint.

The newest developments in Christchurch architecture, which are echoed across the country, also relate to embracing bicultural design by including Māori and other tribal design approaches into new builds as well as actively including the local people into the design and building process. This has led to architects designing homes that are even more in tune with nature, make use of local and sustainable materials, and embrace alternative sources of energy.

Consumer awareness of sustainability and a need for more affordable housing solutions has also led to an increase in smaller and more adaptable housing solutions. Aside from simply building smaller homes, many architects are creating spaces that can be altered according to the changing needs of those living therein – from easily creating or removing rooms to reconfiguring spaces to use the least amount of energy for heating or cooling.

Christchurch’s dynamic approach to architecture is, therefore, likely to continue meeting consumer needs for years to come.

© Scoop Media

