Update 01: Heavy Rain Warning

Situation

An active front moves slowly northwards over central New Zealand this weekend, delivering heavy rain to western areas, and possible severe gale northwesterlies to some central places. People are advised to keep up to date with the latest Watches and Warnings in case any changes are made, or further areas are added.

Heavy Rain Warning for Bay Of Plenty, Gisborne - Orange

Heavy rain may cause streams and rivers to rise rapidly. Surface flooding and slips are also possible and driving conditions may be hazardous.



Area: Eastern ranges of Bay Of Plenty and ranges of Gisborne

Valid: 12:00am Sunday to 12:00am Monday

Expect 100 to 140mm to accumulate. Peak rates of 15 to 25mm per hour.

This is quite a significant amount of rain again especially for those already affected on the East Coast.

The next update will be this evening.

