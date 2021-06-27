Update 1 Heavy Swell Warning
Sunday, 27 June 2021, 1:47 pm
Press Release: MetService
We are expecting strong Southerly swells on
Tuesday:
Issued by MetService at 1216 hours Sunday
27-Jun-2021
South of East Cape; Southerly swell rising
to 4.5m Tuesday afternoon.
Southerly swell easing to
3.5m Thursday morning and 3m Thursday evening.
Swell
period about 16
seconds.
