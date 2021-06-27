Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

Update 1 Heavy Swell Warning

Sunday, 27 June 2021, 1:47 pm
Press Release: MetService

We are expecting strong Southerly swells on Tuesday:

Issued by MetService at 1216 hours Sunday 27-Jun-2021

South of East Cape; Southerly swell rising to 4.5m Tuesday afternoon.

Southerly swell easing to 3.5m Thursday morning and 3m Thursday evening.

Swell period about 16 seconds.

