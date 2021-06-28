Update 4 Heavy Rain Warning

Issued at: 8:59pm Sunday, 27th June 2021

Heavy Rain Warning for Bay Of Plenty, Gisborne - Orange

Heavy rain may cause streams and rivers to rise rapidly. Surface flooding and slips are also possible and driving conditions may be hazardous.

Area: Eastern ranges of Bay of Plenty and the ranges of Gisborne

Valid: 8:00pm Sunday to 11:00pm Sunday

Expect a further 30 to 50mm to accumulate on top of what has already fallen. Peak rates of 10 to 20mm per hour.

Situation

An active front over the upper North Island slowly moves away to the northeast tonight (Sunday), bringing a burst of heavy rain to eastern Bay of Plenty. An active cold front preceded by gale northwesterlies and followed by cold gale south to southwesterlies is forecast to move onto the lower South Island tonight (Sunday), then over the remainder of the country during Monday. These winds may approach severe gale at times. Additionally, snow is forecast to lower to about 100 metres across the lower South Island, with accumulations possibly reaching warning criteria above 2 to 300 metres in parts of Central Otago, Southland and Fiordland. Please note, gale to severe gale south to southwest winds are expected to bring bitterly cold conditions across much of the South Island causing stress to livestock, and snow is also forecast to affect many South Island roads and passes making driving conditions hazardous. Finally, large south to southwest waves are expected to spread northwards over coastal areas of New Zealand on Monday and Tuesday. People are advised to keep up to date with the

