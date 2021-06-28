Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

Temporary Accommodation Service Support Available For Papatoetoe Severe Weather Event And Tokomaru Bay Flooding

Monday, 28 June 2021, 1:18 pm
Press Release: Ministry of Business Innovation and Employment

The Ministry of Business, Innovation and Employment’s (MBIE) Temporary Accommodation Service (TAS) has been activated for two weather events following the recent Papatoetoe severe weather event and the flooding in Tokomaru Bay.

TAS is now accepting registrations from displaced residents who need assistance finding temporary accommodation. Registrations are also still being accepted from those affected by the recent Canterbury flooding.

TAS is working to confirm the numbers and locations of houses affected, however it is clear there will be a number of households requiring temporary accommodation support.

“If the Papatoetoe tornado or the flooding in Tokomaru Bay has affected your household and you need support to find temporary accommodation, we can help,” says Al Bruce, National Manager, TAS.

“Whether you need assistance finding temporary accommodation immediately or think you may need some help in the future, you can register via our website www.tas.mbie.govt.nz or by phone on 0508 754 163.

“If you are staying in accommodation provided by your district council or with friends or whānau, and think you will need a longer term accommodation solution while your home undergoes repairs, I’d strongly recommend you talk with TAS now about the options we have available.

“Temporary accommodation is not income or asset tested and we work with each household that requires our support to establish their needs and connect them with available accommodation.

“I would also urge tenants and landlords of rental properties to visit www.tenancy.govt.nz to familiarise themselves with their tenancy rights and obligations following an event like this.”

Temporary accommodation differs from ‘shelter’ and ‘emergency accommodation’, which is provided for a short period of time by civil defence and emergency management agencies. Temporary accommodation is used for a short to medium term, providing households with accommodation while repairs are undertaken following a natural disaster.

Wherever possible TAS uses existing, undamaged residential housing as temporary accommodation. Where there is a shortage of rental accommodation in the affected area TAS procures and deploys additional housing supply to be used as temporary accommodation to support residential housing recovery.

© Scoop Media

Join the Scoop Citizen Community

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with thedig.nz our new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform. Now, more than ever sustainable financial support of the Scoop Foundation for Public Interest Journalism will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Find out more
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS


Covid: Two more days of Level 2 for Wellington; tourist’s partner positive

Wellington is to stay in covid alert level 2 for a further 48 hours. The partner of the Sydney man who travelled to Wellington has tested positive for Covid-19. This suggests the man was infectious towards the end of his stay in Wellington... More>>

Gordon Campbell: On Why We Should Abolish The Military

Last Friday, Defence Minister Peeni Henare announced his intention to seek savings within the circa $20 billion allocated to Defence over the next decade or so. At the same time, Henare also offered assurances that the three really big ticket, multi-billion dollar recent acquisitions– the frigates upgrades, the four Poseidon reconnaissance aircraft, and the new Hercules heavy lift aircraft – would be exempted from this economy drive... More>>

 

Government: World First Natural Disaster Response Model For New Zealand

A world first natural disaster insurance model which comes into effect on 30 June, is being welcomed by the Minister Responsible for the Earthquake Commission, David Clark.
The collaboration between eight private insurers, the Earthquake Commission (EQC) and the Insurance Council of New Zealand... More>>

ALSO:


Government: Takes Action On Problem Plastics

The Government has delivered on its promise to phase out problem plastics and some single-use plastics by July 2025, Environment Minister David Parker announced today... More>>


Media: Have Your Say On An Inquiry Into The Radio New Zealand Charter

The Economic Development, Science and Innovation Committee is calling for submissions on its inquiry into the review of the Radio New Zealand Charter. Radio New Zealand Limited (RNZ) was established under the Radio New Zealand Act 1995 as an independent multimedia organisation and Crown entity. ... More>>


Government: New Members Appointed To Waitangi Tribunal

Minister for Māori Development, Hon Willie Jackson, today announced the appointment of three new members to the Waitangi Tribunal and the reappointment of one existing member to the Waitangi Tribunal... More>>

NZNO: Nurses Reject DHB Offer And Confirm Strike Action

The New Zealand Nurses Organisation says its 30,000 members who work in DHBs have voted overwhelmingly to reject a second offer in their current round of multi-employer collective agreement (MECA) negotiations... More>>

ALSO:


work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add Join ScoopCitizen
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 