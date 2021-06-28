Keeping Of Animals Bylaw Consultation Set To Begin

The Kāpiti Coast District Council is seeking the community’s feedback on an updated Keeping of Animals, Bees & Poultry Bylaw 2010.

Councillors gave their approval for consultation to begin on 28 June, running until 28 July 2021.

Natasha Tod, Group Manager Strategy, Growth & Recovery says during the engagement phase earlier in the year Council staff heard from the community on a range of issues around kept animals.

“We heard from the community that most people were comfortable with the rules in the current Bylaw however did want some tweaks and additions to reduce health and safety risk, and in the prevention of nuisance.

“We now want to seek feedback on our draft 2021 Bylaw to ensure that the proposed revisions reflect the needs of our community,” Ms Tod says.

The Keeping of Animals, Bees & Poultry Bylaw aims to set standards for the keeping of animals, poultry and bees, protect the public from nuisance, and address public health and safety issues.

What the draft Bylaw covers:

The Bylaw covers the keeping of animals. This includes animals (excluding dogs) listed under the Animal Welfare Act 1999, as well as including specific mentions for poultry, roosters, and “stock”.

What the draft Bylaw doesn’t cover:

wild animals,

dogs, as they are managed under the Dog Control Bylaw 2019,

animal welfare, as this is addressed in the Animal Welfare Act 1999, and

pest management, as this is covered by Greater Wellington Regional Council under the Regional Pest Management Plan 2019-2039.

Key additions to the revised Bylaw are:

· ensuring public health and safety around apiaries (beehives),

· the prevention of poultry noise nuisance in our urban areas,

· the discouragement of feral animals in the District; and

· supporting online information for the Bylaw on Council’s website.

“We look forward to hearing back from the community during this consultation phase and those wanting to speak to their submissions can do so on 5 August in the Council chamber,” says Ms Tod.

To read more and make an online submission, visit www.kapiticoast.govt.nz/keeping-animals-bees-poultry.

Copies of the draft Bylaw 2021, Statement of Proposal and submission form are also available at Council service centres and libraries. A finalised Keeping of Animals, Bees & Poultry Bylaw 2021 is expected to be presented to Council for adoption on 30 September 2021.

