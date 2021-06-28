Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

New Plymouth Celebrates Second Lotto Millionaire In One Week

Monday, 28 June 2021, 3:23 pm
Press Release: Lotto New Zealand

New Plymouth seems to be on a bit of a winning streak, with two lucky Lotto players becoming overnight millionaires in the area over the past week – including one player who won $13 million with Powerball First Division on Saturday.

The winning Powerball ticket was sold at New World Merrilands in New Plymouth and remains unclaimed.

“Winning Powerball is a life-changing experience and we are looking forward to celebrating with our newest Powerball multi-millionaire – but first, they need to claim their prize,” says Kirsten Robinson, Senior Corporate Communications Manager at Lotto NZ.

“Now’s the time for New Plymouth Lotto players to dig out their tickets and get checking – their little yellow ticket could be worth $13 million!”

“Anyone who bought their ticket from New World Merrilands for Saturday’s draw should write their name on the back and check it immediately in-store at any Lotto shop, online at MyLotto or through the Lotto NZ App.”

But Saturday’s Powerball winner isn’t the only New Plymouth Lotto player to win big recently, with a local woman also becoming an overnight millionaire after winning $1 million with Lotto First Division on Saturday 19 June. The winning Lotto ticket was sold on MyLotto.

The lucky winner couldn’t believe her eyes when she checked her ticket through the Lotto NZ App and saw all six Lotto numbers circled off her ticket.

“I was about to head out the door to run an errand but thought I might as well check my ticket first. It never crossed my mind that I would find out I was a millionaire, so I was in total disbelief as the numbers kept being circled,” said the winner.

“I know it doesn’t make sense, but my first thought was that I needed to make sure I didn’t lose my phone, because it had my ticket on it! So, I hid my phone under my pillow while I headed out,” laughed the woman.

With her prize now safely in her bank account, the winner and her husband are looking forward to giving back to local causes that are close to their hearts.

“My husband and I believe that you get what you give, and we are thrilled to now be in a position to give back and donate to local organisations that have helped our family,” said the woman.

Background

This is the twelfth time Powerball First Division has been struck so far this year, and the second time in just two weeks that a New Plymouth player has won big with Lotto First Division.

Saturday’s $13 million Powerball prize is the fourth largest Powerball prize won so far this year.

Powerball wins in 2021

Date Prize Store Location 
2 January $2.8 million The Market Store Twizel 
 $2.8 million Fresh Choice Te Anau Te Anau 
6 January $4.5 million Te Aroha Supermarket Te Aroha 
20 January $8.5 million Western Heights Foodmarket Rotorua 
27 February $22.5 million MyLotto Christchurch 
13 March $8.25 million Paper Plus Matamata Matamata 
20 March $5.2 million Hornby Mall Lotto Christchurch 
24 March $4.25 million MyLotto Northland 
17 April $14.25 million MyLotto Auckland 
1 May $12.3 million Hylite Dairy Auckland 
5 June $16.5 million MyLotto Hamilton 
26 June $13 million New World Merrilands New Plymouth

