Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

Are You Recycling Right, Tairāwhiti?

Tuesday, 29 June 2021, 9:11 am
Press Release: Gisborne District Council

That’s the question being asked in a new educative video animation launched this week by Council, in collaboration with Gizzy Local.

The animation, created by local artist Steph Barnett, aims to inform the community on conscious consuming and best recycling practices to ensure waste doesn’t unnecessarily end up in landfill.

Council’s waste minimisation facilitator Charlotte Phelps says recycling provides our community with the best chance to divert household waste from landfill but unfortunately that opportunity is often missed.

“One of the biggest issues we see is recyclable product that is contaminated with food can’t be recycled. That’s why it’s so important to rinse product and give it a quick scrub to remove any food before putting it in the bin.

“We also see a lot of recyclable product put in with the rubbish and it’s a real shame to see it unnecessarily go to landfill,” she says.

The video animation also covers being a conscious consumer, explaining that our shopping choices play a big role in waste minimisation.

“Remember to bring your own produce bags and choose items with no packaging first, followed by easily recyclable packaging. You can buy in bulk and make food or household items from scratch,” Ms Phelps says.

Artist Steph Barnett said the collaboration between Council, Gizzy Local, narrator Manaia Aupouri and sound engineer Nathan Seaver had been a fun project to work on.

“I enjoyed thinking about how best to engage and educate our community, as well as celebrating what makes Te Tairāwhiti so special. Because I feel so much love for both our community, our planet, and for art, this was a real dream job.”

With Plastic Free July about to kick off, there are plenty of good resources available on how to make your own natural cleaning products from readily available ingredients, along other tips on reducing your waste footprint.

The animation video can be viewed online here.

For more information on kerbside collection, visit our website.

For waste minimisation resources, check out the Plastic Free July Aotearoa website.

© Scoop Media

Join the Scoop Citizen Community

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with thedig.nz our new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform. Now, more than ever sustainable financial support of the Scoop Foundation for Public Interest Journalism will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from Gisborne District Council on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS


Covid: Two more days of Level 2 for Wellington; tourist’s partner positive

Wellington is to stay in covid alert level 2 for a further 48 hours. The partner of the Sydney man who travelled to Wellington has tested positive for Covid-19. This suggests the man was infectious towards the end of his stay in Wellington... More>>

Gordon Campbell: On Why We Should Abolish The Military

Last Friday, Defence Minister Peeni Henare announced his intention to seek savings within the circa $20 billion allocated to Defence over the next decade or so. At the same time, Henare also offered assurances that the three really big ticket, multi-billion dollar recent acquisitions– the frigates upgrades, the four Poseidon reconnaissance aircraft, and the new Hercules heavy lift aircraft – would be exempted from this economy drive... More>>

 

Government: World First Natural Disaster Response Model For New Zealand

A world first natural disaster insurance model which comes into effect on 30 June, is being welcomed by the Minister Responsible for the Earthquake Commission, David Clark.
The collaboration between eight private insurers, the Earthquake Commission (EQC) and the Insurance Council of New Zealand... More>>

ALSO:


Government: Takes Action On Problem Plastics

The Government has delivered on its promise to phase out problem plastics and some single-use plastics by July 2025, Environment Minister David Parker announced today... More>>


Media: Have Your Say On An Inquiry Into The Radio New Zealand Charter

The Economic Development, Science and Innovation Committee is calling for submissions on its inquiry into the review of the Radio New Zealand Charter. Radio New Zealand Limited (RNZ) was established under the Radio New Zealand Act 1995 as an independent multimedia organisation and Crown entity. ... More>>


Government: New Members Appointed To Waitangi Tribunal

Minister for Māori Development, Hon Willie Jackson, today announced the appointment of three new members to the Waitangi Tribunal and the reappointment of one existing member to the Waitangi Tribunal... More>>

NZNO: Nurses Reject DHB Offer And Confirm Strike Action

The New Zealand Nurses Organisation says its 30,000 members who work in DHBs have voted overwhelmingly to reject a second offer in their current round of multi-employer collective agreement (MECA) negotiations... More>>

ALSO:


work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add Join ScoopCitizen
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 