Levin, Shannon And Tokomaru Water Supply Update

Residents of Levin, Tokomaru and Shannon are being encouraged to continue to conserve water.

Due to the most recent rainfall event, the water treatment plants located in Levin, Shannon and Tokomaru have struggled to effectively treat the muddy river water for our drinking water supplies.

Fantastic group efforts from residents on Monday 28 June have allowed some reservoirs to refill above critical levels, but more work is required to return the water to safe levels.

Levin and Ōhau

· Residents in Levin and Ōhau are encouraged to continue conserving their water usage. Although levels have increased, they are still some way away from being at safe levels.

· Schools and educational institutions can operate, encouraging students and staff to keep their water use to a minimum.

· Small Businesses may operate as normal with the exception of high water use functions. Functions such as carwashes and laundromats are encouraged to keep their water consumption as low as possible.

· Council has worked with large water consuming businesses to supply tanker water to continue operations offline.

Shannon

· Residents in Shannon are encouraged to continue conserving their water usage. Although levels have increased, they are still some way away from being at safe levels.

· Schools and educational institutions can operate, encouraging students and staff to keep their water use to a minimum.

· Businesses may operate as normal with the exception of high water use functions. Functions such as carwashes and laundromats are encouraged to keep their water consumption as low as possible.

Tokomaru

· Residents in Tokomaru are encouraged to continue conserving their water usage. Although the water treatment plant is offline, tanker water is supplied to the reservoir so residents can continue to use tap water. We will update on the status of the water treatment plant in due course.

District Mayor Bernie Wanden thanks all residents for their efforts over the past 24 hours to conserve water.

We have come together as a team and worked hard to make great progress. We still have a little bit more work to do in our water conservation efforts to get us fully out of the woods, but we’re nearly there.

Ways to conserve water:

· If it’s yellow, let it mellow

· When you do your dishes, fill your sink once and avoid using the dishwasher

· Don’t use your washing machine

· Take a shower rather than a bath and;

· When you shower, take a bucket with you to fill your toilet up for flushing

More water saving tips can be found on the Ministry of Health website. Search ‘saving water during water shortage’.

We’re asking the community to share this messaging far and wide, if you need to call your family or visit your neighbours to deliver the message, please do so.

Council thanks the community for their patience and cooperation in what has been a community wide response.

Please use Council’s website and Facebook page for official updates and help Council get the message out by sharing.

