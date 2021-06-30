Breaker Bay Local State Of Emergency – 8am Update Wednesday 30 June
Wednesday, 30 June 2021, 8:36 am
Press Release: Wellington City Council
Breaker Bay Road will remain closed to all traffic,
including residents, until a safety review is done at 10am
today.
Wellington City Civil Defence Controller Derek
Baxter says he is taking a precautionary approach based on
continuing advice from MetService and NIWA that big
southerly swells will continue to hit Wellington’s south
coast during high tide this morning (about 9am). “The risk
profile is worse than high tide last night due to the wave
energy.”
The local state of emergency declared
yesterday afternoon will be reviewed later this
morning.
Mr Baxter says waves overtopped the coastal
roads in a number of areas early today, including in Breaker
Bay – ad contracting crews have a big job to clear debris
from roadways.
Owhiro Bay Parade to the west of the
bridge will also remain closed to all but residents’
traffic this morning while the roadway is
cleared.
