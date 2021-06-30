Breaker Bay Local State Of Emergency – 8am Update Wednesday 30 June

Breaker Bay Road will remain closed to all traffic, including residents, until a safety review is done at 10am today.

Wellington City Civil Defence Controller Derek Baxter says he is taking a precautionary approach based on continuing advice from MetService and NIWA that big southerly swells will continue to hit Wellington’s south coast during high tide this morning (about 9am). “The risk profile is worse than high tide last night due to the wave energy.”

The local state of emergency declared yesterday afternoon will be reviewed later this morning.

Mr Baxter says waves overtopped the coastal roads in a number of areas early today, including in Breaker Bay – ad contracting crews have a big job to clear debris from roadways.

Owhiro Bay Parade to the west of the bridge will also remain closed to all but residents’ traffic this morning while the roadway is cleared.

