Applications Open To STDC Community Initiative Fund
Wednesday, 30 June 2021, 9:36 am
Press Release: South Taranaki District Council
Applications open tomorrow (1 July) to the South Taranaki
District Council’s new Community Initiative
Fund.
South Taranaki District Mayor, Phil Nixon says
the new fund is designed to support community initiatives
and activities that will make positive contributions to the
social, economic, environmental, and cultural well-being of
the community.
“The new Community Initiatives Fund
replaces the previous practice whereby groups applied for
money during the Council’s Long Term and Annual Planning
process. This proved to be a bit ad hoc and often saw the
same groups make funding applications. With the new fund,
organisations will be able to apply each year in July and
will be allocated grants from a set pool of money,” says
Mayor Nixon. “The new fund will provide a fair and
transparent process where all applications will be
considered and determined by the Council at the same time
each year,” he says.
The pool of money available in
the Community Initiative Fund will be established every
three years through the Long-Term Plan budget setting
process. This year Council set the Fund at $237,460 with
$60,000 to be ring-fenced for the Rotokare Scenic Reserve
Trust.
Information and application forms for the
Community Initiative Fund can be found on the Funding and
Grants page of the South Taranaki District Council website
southtaranaki.com
Applications
close at 5pm on Saturday 31 July
2021.
