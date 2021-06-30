Thinking Long Term For Key Infrastructure

The Long Term Plan (LTP) for 2021-2031 has been finalised for the Hurunui district.

Following extensive consultation across the district and after considering the views of submitters, the LTP document ‘Finding The Fair Way’ was approved at an extraordinary council meeting at in the Hurunui District Council (HDC) chambers today, Wednesday June 30th.

Chief Executive Officer Hamish Dobbie said the key elements in this LTP are closely aligned with the three waters and transport networks, which are the key infrastructures of Council.

“It also reflects public services that Council delivers, particularly in the areas of waste management and social housing.”

The LTP was made more complex by the last minute receipt of an indicative funding proposal by Waka Kotahi/New Zealand Transport Authority, which was $1 million short of the funding required to maintain the network to the current level of service.

As a result, Council has committed to further debt to overcome this shortfall.

“Our roading infrastructure is vital as a means to support the connectedness of both our rural communities and national economy. Yes, Council was disappointed in the amount of funding available, but we remain committed to maintaining the roading network to the best condition that finances allow.”

As a result, the average rate increase will be 8.49% for the 2021/2022 year. A 4.99% rate increase is proposed for the 2022/2023 and 2023/2024 years. For the final seven years of the LTP, the proposed rate increase is 2.00% per annum. This plan will ensure that the rating effects of COVID-19 are adequately dealt with and that the roading debt is eliminated by the end of June 2024.

“Whilst Council accepts the 8.49% rate increase is challenging, it is of the view that it is prudent at this time, to minimise operational debt given the uncertainly that faces Local Government nationally.”

© Scoop Media

