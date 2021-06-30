Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

Thinking Long Term For Key Infrastructure

Wednesday, 30 June 2021, 10:27 am
Press Release: Hurunui District Council

The Long Term Plan (LTP) for 2021-2031 has been finalised for the Hurunui district.

Following extensive consultation across the district and after considering the views of submitters, the LTP document ‘Finding The Fair Way’ was approved at an extraordinary council meeting at in the Hurunui District Council (HDC) chambers today, Wednesday June 30th.

Chief Executive Officer Hamish Dobbie said the key elements in this LTP are closely aligned with the three waters and transport networks, which are the key infrastructures of Council.

“It also reflects public services that Council delivers, particularly in the areas of waste management and social housing.”

The LTP was made more complex by the last minute receipt of an indicative funding proposal by Waka Kotahi/New Zealand Transport Authority, which was $1 million short of the funding required to maintain the network to the current level of service.

As a result, Council has committed to further debt to overcome this shortfall.

“Our roading infrastructure is vital as a means to support the connectedness of both our rural communities and national economy. Yes, Council was disappointed in the amount of funding available, but we remain committed to maintaining the roading network to the best condition that finances allow.”

As a result, the average rate increase will be 8.49% for the 2021/2022 year. A 4.99% rate increase is proposed for the 2022/2023 and 2023/2024 years. For the final seven years of the LTP, the proposed rate increase is 2.00% per annum. This plan will ensure that the rating effects of COVID-19 are adequately dealt with and that the roading debt is eliminated by the end of June 2024.

“Whilst Council accepts the 8.49% rate increase is challenging, it is of the view that it is prudent at this time, to minimise operational debt given the uncertainly that faces Local Government nationally.”

© Scoop Media

Join the Scoop Citizen Community

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with thedig.nz our new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform. Now, more than ever sustainable financial support of the Scoop Foundation for Public Interest Journalism will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from Hurunui District Council on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS


Government: Wellington To Return To Level 1; QFT Pause With Australia To Lift For Some States And ACT From Sunday

“There have been no cases of COVID-19 detected in the community, nearly 2,500 negative results from contacts of the case (including repeat negative results from the case’s close contacts) and wastewater testing which continues to show no detection of the virus. However it is paramount that we stay vigilant... More>>

Gordon Campbell: On Why We Should Abolish The Military

Last Friday, Defence Minister Peeni Henare announced his intention to seek savings within the circa $20 billion allocated to Defence over the next decade or so. At the same time, Henare also offered assurances that the three really big ticket, multi-billion dollar recent acquisitions– the frigates upgrades, the four Poseidon reconnaissance aircraft, and the new Hercules heavy lift aircraft – would be exempted from this economy drive... More>>

 



Government: Water Reforms To Build Economic Resilience And Save Ratepayers Money

The Government is proposing to establish four publicly-owned entities to take responsibility of drinking water, wastewater and stormwater infrastructure across New Zealand, saving ratepayers thousands of dollars and better ensuring the $120 to $185 billion investment in services can be made... More>>

ALSO:


Government: First Look At New Law To Replace RMA

A first draft of the proposed law that will replace the Resource Management Act 1991 (RMA) was released by the Government today. Environment Minister David Parker said an exposure draft outlining key aspects of the Natural and Built Environments Act... More>>

ALSO:

Government: World First Natural Disaster Response Model For New Zealand

A world first natural disaster insurance model which comes into effect on 30 June, is being welcomed by the Minister Responsible for the Earthquake Commission, David Clark.
The collaboration between eight private insurers, the Earthquake Commission (EQC) and the Insurance Council of New Zealand... More>>

ALSO:


Government: New Members Appointed To Waitangi Tribunal

Minister for Māori Development, Hon Willie Jackson, today announced the appointment of three new members to the Waitangi Tribunal and the reappointment of one existing member to the Waitangi Tribunal... More>>

NZNO: Nurses Reject DHB Offer And Confirm Strike Action

The New Zealand Nurses Organisation says its 30,000 members who work in DHBs have voted overwhelmingly to reject a second offer in their current round of multi-employer collective agreement (MECA) negotiations... More>>

ALSO:


work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add Join ScoopCitizen
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 