Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

Youth Sport Project Provides Valuable Insights In Auckland School Sport System

Wednesday, 30 June 2021, 10:37 am
Press Release: Aktive - Auckland Sport and Recreation

An in-depth evaluation of intermediate and secondary school sport led by Aktive is providing valuable insights into the shape and status of school sports in Tāmaki Makaurau.

Conducted 2018 to 2020, the Youth Sport Project looked at intermediate and secondary school sport structures, development practices, and support required for teachers, coaches, managers and officials to ensure students enjoy, take part in and develop through sport across Auckland.

Jennah Wootten, CE, Aktive says the Auckland-wide stock take of all current curricular and extracurricular sport provision within intermediate and secondary schools provides important details and direction, particularly as schools consider the impact of COVID-19.

“The Youth Sport Project is helping inform the provision of sport in intermediate and secondary schools to ensure quality sport experiences, and ultimately to increase participation with our rangatahi,” says Ms Wootten.

“The data and information are already contributing to improved support opportunities and assisting with the identification and sharing of best practice across the sport and education sectors; all focused on ensuring quality sport development experiences are being designed and delivered.”

162 Auckland intermediate and secondary schools participated in four surveys as part of the Youth Sport Project. This included three inaugural pieces of research: the Intermediate Schools Survey; the Secondary School Sports Department Survey; and the Sports Leader Development Survey. The Voice of Rangatahi Survey developed by Sport New Zealand was also included in the data, along with the annually collected Secondary Sport New Zealand Census data provided by School Sport New Zealand.

The inaugural surveys reported knowledge of the importance of physical activity and the desire for students to be more active at both student and staff levels. Interestingly, 50% of students said their schools provide a welcoming, friendly and safe environment for being physically active where fair play is encouraged, and they have access to quality coaches.

Human resourcing was the most reported challenge across all surveys, specifically accessing, retaining and developing coaches, officials and teachers. Other identified aspects included funding; greater variety of opportunitiesandmore opportunities at a social and friendly level; and the desire toincrease participation and engagement of studentsby providingmore in-school opportunities that cater for a wider variety of needs.

Interestingly, quality and cleanliness of facilities received the highest response rate, with over 400 students commenting on the state of the facilities they use and the impact on their ability and desire to be active.

“The Youth Sport Project is providing vast and detailed insights into a critical part of our sport and recreation sector – our young people,” says Ms Wootten. “With our community delivery partners CLM Community Sport, College Sport Auckland, Harbour Sport, Sport Auckland and Sport Waitākere, we are reviewing current practice in response to these findings to identify strengths and gaps, as well as aspects that can be modified to better meet the needs of those in the school sport environment.”

She adds: “There are many quality practices, opportunities and, of course, some challenges for staff and students in Auckland. With a strategically planned and delivered support network, as a response to current local data, the school sports system will continue to develop responsively to the needs of those within it.”

The Youth Sport Project was developed and delivered to Auckland school sport staff as part of Aktive’s Korikori approach to schools and kura. It has seen input and involvement from Aktive, community delivery partners CLM Community Sport, College Sport Auckland, Harbour Sport, Sport Auckland and Sport Waitākere, and investment from Sport New Zealand.

© Scoop Media

Join the Scoop Citizen Community

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with thedig.nz our new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform. Now, more than ever sustainable financial support of the Scoop Foundation for Public Interest Journalism will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from Aktive - Auckland Sport and Recreation on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS


Government: Wellington To Return To Level 1; QFT Pause With Australia To Lift For Some States And ACT From Sunday

“There have been no cases of COVID-19 detected in the community, nearly 2,500 negative results from contacts of the case (including repeat negative results from the case’s close contacts) and wastewater testing which continues to show no detection of the virus. However it is paramount that we stay vigilant... More>>

Gordon Campbell: On Why We Should Abolish The Military

Last Friday, Defence Minister Peeni Henare announced his intention to seek savings within the circa $20 billion allocated to Defence over the next decade or so. At the same time, Henare also offered assurances that the three really big ticket, multi-billion dollar recent acquisitions– the frigates upgrades, the four Poseidon reconnaissance aircraft, and the new Hercules heavy lift aircraft – would be exempted from this economy drive... More>>

 



Government: Water Reforms To Build Economic Resilience And Save Ratepayers Money

The Government is proposing to establish four publicly-owned entities to take responsibility of drinking water, wastewater and stormwater infrastructure across New Zealand, saving ratepayers thousands of dollars and better ensuring the $120 to $185 billion investment in services can be made... More>>

ALSO:


Government: First Look At New Law To Replace RMA

A first draft of the proposed law that will replace the Resource Management Act 1991 (RMA) was released by the Government today. Environment Minister David Parker said an exposure draft outlining key aspects of the Natural and Built Environments Act... More>>

ALSO:

Government: World First Natural Disaster Response Model For New Zealand

A world first natural disaster insurance model which comes into effect on 30 June, is being welcomed by the Minister Responsible for the Earthquake Commission, David Clark.
The collaboration between eight private insurers, the Earthquake Commission (EQC) and the Insurance Council of New Zealand... More>>

ALSO:


Government: New Members Appointed To Waitangi Tribunal

Minister for Māori Development, Hon Willie Jackson, today announced the appointment of three new members to the Waitangi Tribunal and the reappointment of one existing member to the Waitangi Tribunal... More>>

NZNO: Nurses Reject DHB Offer And Confirm Strike Action

The New Zealand Nurses Organisation says its 30,000 members who work in DHBs have voted overwhelmingly to reject a second offer in their current round of multi-employer collective agreement (MECA) negotiations... More>>

ALSO:


work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add Join ScoopCitizen
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 