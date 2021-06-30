Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

A Goal Achieved For Blue Rovers FC

Wednesday, 30 June 2021, 10:42 am
Press Release: NZ Community Trust

Blue Rovers Junior Football Club is excited to receive a grant of $15,000 from New Zealand Community Trust (NZCT) towards the cost of new goal equipment.

The majority of their previous equipment was over ten years old. Club Spokesperson Yvonne Armitage said, “The design of these goals no longer compiles with the current health and safety requirements of Tauranga City Council and New Zealand Football Association. As a result the Club is endeavouring to remove any risk factors and mitigate any danger to members of our community. Failure to upgrade the goals brings about the risk of liability and injury to members of the community that use these public facilities.

“Blue Rovers defines success as creating an environment and community where players can improve their football and develop a lifelong love of ‘the beautiful game.’ Our kids always love seeing us parents, carers, and other family members on the field and helping out behind the scenes. This is a great way to get involved with the club and commit to our values of a family and community-centred club.”

The club was formed in 1971 and has around five hundred players across First Kicks, junior, youth, senior, girls’ and women’s winter football. Almost as many are involved in Futsal and Fast Football in Terms 1 and 4, with most players coming from Greerton, Pyes Pa, The Lakes, and Central Tauranga.

Blue Rovers Junior Football Club has a proud history of serving families in the South Tauranga area, offering a culture that values participation from both children and parents, and encouraging excellence.

© Scoop Media

Join the Scoop Citizen Community

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with thedig.nz our new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform. Now, more than ever sustainable financial support of the Scoop Foundation for Public Interest Journalism will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from NZ Community Trust on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS


Government: Wellington To Return To Level 1; QFT Pause With Australia To Lift For Some States And ACT From Sunday

“There have been no cases of COVID-19 detected in the community, nearly 2,500 negative results from contacts of the case (including repeat negative results from the case’s close contacts) and wastewater testing which continues to show no detection of the virus. However it is paramount that we stay vigilant... More>>

Gordon Campbell: On Why We Should Abolish The Military

Last Friday, Defence Minister Peeni Henare announced his intention to seek savings within the circa $20 billion allocated to Defence over the next decade or so. At the same time, Henare also offered assurances that the three really big ticket, multi-billion dollar recent acquisitions– the frigates upgrades, the four Poseidon reconnaissance aircraft, and the new Hercules heavy lift aircraft – would be exempted from this economy drive... More>>

 



Government: Water Reforms To Build Economic Resilience And Save Ratepayers Money

The Government is proposing to establish four publicly-owned entities to take responsibility of drinking water, wastewater and stormwater infrastructure across New Zealand, saving ratepayers thousands of dollars and better ensuring the $120 to $185 billion investment in services can be made... More>>

ALSO:


Government: First Look At New Law To Replace RMA

A first draft of the proposed law that will replace the Resource Management Act 1991 (RMA) was released by the Government today. Environment Minister David Parker said an exposure draft outlining key aspects of the Natural and Built Environments Act... More>>

ALSO:

Government: World First Natural Disaster Response Model For New Zealand

A world first natural disaster insurance model which comes into effect on 30 June, is being welcomed by the Minister Responsible for the Earthquake Commission, David Clark.
The collaboration between eight private insurers, the Earthquake Commission (EQC) and the Insurance Council of New Zealand... More>>

ALSO:


Government: New Members Appointed To Waitangi Tribunal

Minister for Māori Development, Hon Willie Jackson, today announced the appointment of three new members to the Waitangi Tribunal and the reappointment of one existing member to the Waitangi Tribunal... More>>

NZNO: Nurses Reject DHB Offer And Confirm Strike Action

The New Zealand Nurses Organisation says its 30,000 members who work in DHBs have voted overwhelmingly to reject a second offer in their current round of multi-employer collective agreement (MECA) negotiations... More>>

ALSO:


work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add Join ScoopCitizen
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 