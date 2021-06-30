Storm Update - 10.45am Wednesday - Residents Can Return To Breaker Bay But Swells Still Causing Problems At Owhiro Bay
Wednesday, 30 June 2021, 10:45 am
Press Release: Wellington City Council
Wellington City Civil Defence Controller
Derek Baxter has made the call to allow evacuated residents
back to their homes in Breaker Bay immediately – but
Breaker Bay Road will remain closed to through traffic for
another several hours until crews have cleared debris from
the roadway.
Large waves are still overtopping the
seawall in one section of Owhiro Bay Parade – and the road
will remain closed to through traffic but residents can come
and go.
Mr Baxter says several large swells have
crossed the road in the past hour and caused damage to at
least one house. Fire crews and contractors have been on
hand to help pump seawater from one
property.
Motorists and pedestrians are asked to take
care and drive to the conditions along the south coast
today.
