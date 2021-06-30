Levin, Shannon And Tokomaru Water Supply Update
Wednesday, 30 June 2021, 10:55 am
Press Release: Horowhenua District Council
Horowhenua District Council can confirm that water
treatment plant reservoir levels are now at levels deemed
safe. However, as large water usage businesses re-connect to
the supply, and water pressure levels are increased across
the network, we’re asking residents to continue to
conserve water where practical for the next 24 hours e.g.
reducing showering times, or filling your sink once for
dishes.
The increased storage levels can be directly
attributed to the strong response from the community with
their water conservation efforts over the past 48
hours.
District Mayor Bernie Wanden says everybody in
the community should be very proud of their efforts. The
sacrifices made over the past 48 hours have contributed to
the replenishing of our water storage levels, however,
we’re not quite over the finish line.
At times, we
do take our water supply for granted and this incident has
been a bit of reminder for us about what we can do to reduce
the amount of water we use in our everyday
lives.
Council commends the community for their
response and thanks them for the
patience.
