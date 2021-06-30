Wellington Storm Update - 1.40pm - Local State Of Emergency In Breaker Bay Has Been Formally Ended
Wednesday, 30 June 2021, 1:35 pm
Press Release: Wellington City Council
Mayor Andy Foster and Wellington City Civil
Defence Controller Derek Baxter have formally ended the
local state of emergency in Breaker Bay this afternoon as
the swells from yesterday’s southerly storm
subside.
Motorists and pedestrians are urged to
continue to take care on roads around Wellington’s south
coast as contractors continue to clear up debris left on
roadways and footpaths last night and this
morning.
