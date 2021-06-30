Mayoral Comment On Government’s Water Reform Proposals

The Council will look closely at the information released by the Government on its 3 Waters proposals, Marlborough Mayor John Leggett said today.

“From what we have seen so far there appears to be economies of scale and benefits for ratepayers and residents in the proposals. The numbers presented by the Government look appealing from a cost-to-ratepayer and infrastructure investment point of view.”

“But it’s important that our Council thinks hard about what is best for our community for the long term – that is the priority.”

“Marlborough has relatively good 3 Waters infrastructure and that reflects the major investments we have made over the last 20 years or so.”

“Our Council’s current planned capital expenditure over the coming decade is primarily into 3 Waters infrastructure. It has been our number one priority for a long time but upgrades and improvements continue to be needed as Marlborough grows and as older pipes and plant come to the end of their useful lives.”

“At present the Government is providing councils with the option to remain in or opt out of the proposed entities.”

“The Council will discuss the proposals over the coming days and weeks - we are expecting to receive further information that will provide further clarification. As I always say, good information means good decisions.”

The Government says it plans to finalise the water entity boundaries in September.

“We’d like to hear our iwi partners’ views on the proposal and also from our residents,” Mayor Leggett said.

© Scoop Media

