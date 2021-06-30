Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

Gladstone Road Realignment Fast Tracked As Second Landslip Permanently Closes Road.

Wednesday, 30 June 2021, 2:48 pm
Press Release: Horowhenua District Council

Gladstone Road, Levin, suffered a substantial landslip in February 2017. Since then the slip has continued to be active and as a result the residents have been subjected to multiple, regular, short term road closures.

The heavy rainfall event on Sunday 28 June has now brought down a second major landslip on Gladstone Road. Due to the severity of the second slip, Council has since decided to abandon this at-risk section of Gladstone Road and fast track the building of a new 1.4km alignment for Gladstone Road.

The new route will bypass the most at-risk sections of Gladstone Road. The project will build two new bridges across the Makahika Stream, one at each end of a 1.3km section of new road built on a terrace between the Makahika Stream and Ōhau River.

In the interim a new temporary road, with temporary crossing points across the river, will be constructed to by-pass the at-risk section. This will give residents a safer alternate route during the construction of the new permanent route.

It is timely that last week Council was successfully approved funding from Waka Kotahi to build the more resilient access route for the Gladstone Road community.

The total project cost is $4.8 million, of which 62% is subsidized by Waka Kotahi.

Roading Services Manager James Wallace said, “The road will be a welcome addition for the Gladstone Road community. He thanks the community for their patience and understanding through what has been a testing time for everyone.

The second landslip has now caused permanent closure of Gladstone Road. This leaves one resident only access route, which requires a 4x4, which is not ideal. We’re currently constructing a second emergency access, but it’s fair to say, the sooner the permanent road is constructed the better. The new road will be much safer for residents and visitors to the area.”

With the section of Gladstone Road now permanently closed, contractors are building an emergency access road near where the final alignment of the new road will be. This access road will be safe to use for 2 wheel drive cars. It is anticipated that this will be completed and ready for use within the next two weeks.

Work is also underway to improve the safety of the Trig Road for users, and repair various issues past the slip sites, including scouring on the abutment of Wai-iti Stream No.2 Bridge.

Construction of the new Gladstone Road is expected to be completed over the next 12 months.

© Scoop Media

Join the Scoop Citizen Community

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with thedig.nz our new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform. Now, more than ever sustainable financial support of the Scoop Foundation for Public Interest Journalism will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from Horowhenua District Council on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS


Government: Wellington To Return To Level 1; QFT Pause With Australia To Lift For Some States And ACT From Sunday

“There have been no cases of COVID-19 detected in the community, nearly 2,500 negative results from contacts of the case (including repeat negative results from the case’s close contacts) and wastewater testing which continues to show no detection of the virus. However it is paramount that we stay vigilant... More>>

Gordon Campbell: On Why We Should Abolish The Military

Last Friday, Defence Minister Peeni Henare announced his intention to seek savings within the circa $20 billion allocated to Defence over the next decade or so. At the same time, Henare also offered assurances that the three really big ticket, multi-billion dollar recent acquisitions– the frigates upgrades, the four Poseidon reconnaissance aircraft, and the new Hercules heavy lift aircraft – would be exempted from this economy drive... More>>

 



Government: Water Reforms To Build Economic Resilience And Save Ratepayers Money

The Government is proposing to establish four publicly-owned entities to take responsibility of drinking water, wastewater and stormwater infrastructure across New Zealand, saving ratepayers thousands of dollars and better ensuring the $120 to $185 billion investment in services can be made... More>>

ALSO:


Government: First Look At New Law To Replace RMA

A first draft of the proposed law that will replace the Resource Management Act 1991 (RMA) was released by the Government today. Environment Minister David Parker said an exposure draft outlining key aspects of the Natural and Built Environments Act... More>>

ALSO:

Government: World First Natural Disaster Response Model For New Zealand

A world first natural disaster insurance model which comes into effect on 30 June, is being welcomed by the Minister Responsible for the Earthquake Commission, David Clark.
The collaboration between eight private insurers, the Earthquake Commission (EQC) and the Insurance Council of New Zealand... More>>

ALSO:


Science Media Centre: Half Of NZ Has At Least One Misinformed Belief

A survey from the Classification Office offers a glimpse at how pervasive misinformation is in New Zealand, and how it’s affecting our beliefs... More>>


Government: New Members Appointed To Waitangi Tribunal

Minister for Māori Development, Hon Willie Jackson, today announced the appointment of three new members to the Waitangi Tribunal and the reappointment of one existing member to the Waitangi Tribunal... More>>


work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add Join ScoopCitizen
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 