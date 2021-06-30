Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

Development Contributions Key To Helping Horowhenua Fund Growth Fairly

Wednesday, 30 June 2021, 3:58 pm
Press Release: Horowhenua District Council

The Horowhenua District Council Development Contributions Policy comes into effect on 1 July 2021. It affects people developing new residential, commercial or industrial land and buildings.

Prior to the introduction of the policy, the cost of financing infrastructure to meet the demands of growth was met almost entirely by ratepayers.

Given we are in a period of unprecedented growth, it’s unfair to expect ratepayers to continue to subsidise the cost of growth. The Development Contributions Policy ensures that those who create the need for Council to provide additional infrastructure, are those who will pay for it.

What are development contributions?

Development contributions are charges that can be levied by the Council to enable it to recover the cost of infrastructure. This is the infrastructure it needs to service new development resulting from population and business growth. Council has adopted the Development Contribution Policy to give a transparent framework for requiring contributions and showing how they link to the various growth-related capital works being carried out.

How will they impact the general ratepayer?

Development contributions are one way to relieve pressure on the general ratepayer. They can be an efficient and fair mechanism to meet the costs of growth.

What do development contributions fund?

The Council is will use development contributions to fund the growth-related costs of the following activities:

• Roading

• Community infrastructure and reserves

• Stormwater management

• Water supply

• Wastewater treatment.

Will development contributions discourage development by making homes and business premises unaffordable?

Ultimately the market will dictate the demand for new developments in the district. However there are a few factors that Council has considered to ensure charges are aligned with market expectations. These are -

· Development Contributions are directly related to the growth infrastructure Council is funding. This means developers can negotiate for reduced raw land prices, assess their margins and know what they can realistically pass on to the property buyer.

· Development contributions are clear, well understood and well communicated.

More information about Development Contributions and what they mean to you, will be available on Horowhenua.govt.nz from 1 July 2021.

© Scoop Media

Join the Scoop Citizen Community

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with thedig.nz our new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform. Now, more than ever sustainable financial support of the Scoop Foundation for Public Interest Journalism will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from Horowhenua District Council on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS


Government: Wellington To Return To Level 1; QFT Pause With Australia To Lift For Some States And ACT From Sunday

“There have been no cases of COVID-19 detected in the community, nearly 2,500 negative results from contacts of the case (including repeat negative results from the case’s close contacts) and wastewater testing which continues to show no detection of the virus. However it is paramount that we stay vigilant... More>>

Gordon Campbell: On Why We Should Abolish The Military

Last Friday, Defence Minister Peeni Henare announced his intention to seek savings within the circa $20 billion allocated to Defence over the next decade or so. At the same time, Henare also offered assurances that the three really big ticket, multi-billion dollar recent acquisitions– the frigates upgrades, the four Poseidon reconnaissance aircraft, and the new Hercules heavy lift aircraft – would be exempted from this economy drive... More>>

 



Government: Water Reforms To Build Economic Resilience And Save Ratepayers Money

The Government is proposing to establish four publicly-owned entities to take responsibility of drinking water, wastewater and stormwater infrastructure across New Zealand, saving ratepayers thousands of dollars and better ensuring the $120 to $185 billion investment in services can be made... More>>

ALSO:


Government: First Look At New Law To Replace RMA

A first draft of the proposed law that will replace the Resource Management Act 1991 (RMA) was released by the Government today. Environment Minister David Parker said an exposure draft outlining key aspects of the Natural and Built Environments Act... More>>

ALSO:

Government: World First Natural Disaster Response Model For New Zealand

A world first natural disaster insurance model which comes into effect on 30 June, is being welcomed by the Minister Responsible for the Earthquake Commission, David Clark.
The collaboration between eight private insurers, the Earthquake Commission (EQC) and the Insurance Council of New Zealand... More>>

ALSO:


Science Media Centre: Half Of NZ Has At Least One Misinformed Belief

A survey from the Classification Office offers a glimpse at how pervasive misinformation is in New Zealand, and how it’s affecting our beliefs... More>>


Government: New Members Appointed To Waitangi Tribunal

Minister for Māori Development, Hon Willie Jackson, today announced the appointment of three new members to the Waitangi Tribunal and the reappointment of one existing member to the Waitangi Tribunal... More>>


work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add Join ScoopCitizen
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 