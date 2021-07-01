Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

Mayor Lianne Dalziel To Stand Down At Next Election

Thursday, 1 July 2021, 6:07 am
Press Release: Christchurch City Council

Christchurch Mayor Lianne Dalziel has decided she will not seek re-election at the October 2022 local body elections. Below she talks about that decision:

Just over 30 years after first being selected to run for public office, I am announcing that I won’t be running again for the office I now hold, Mayor of Christchurch.

In so doing I want to thank the people of Christchurch and Banks Peninsula for entrusting me with this role.

It has been an absolute privilege to represent the city where I was born and have lived all my life.

The role of Mayor is one few people truly understand.

People see the ‘politics’ of the council table played out in the media. Trying to manage that environment, however, is only one part of the role. There is also a civic leadership role that has called on me to both represent and speak for the city. That is the privilege.

I have thoroughly enjoyed representing the city at civic events, citizenship ceremonies, and I have welcomed delegates to national and international conferences here in Ōtautahi Christchurch. On each occasion, it is the office of Mayor and the honour of the city that I have upheld.

I have hosted visiting dignitaries and shared special moments with members of the community from anniversaries to openings.

I have been invited to speak at many national and international conferences. This has been good for the city in turning our story away from disaster and onto the opportunities that are always to be found in recovery and renewal.

We have turned a corner, and everyone can see that we are becoming the city of choice for the future.

I am deeply proud of the relationships I have helped build across the region but particularly with mana whenua.

We have connected with Te Rūnanga o Ngai Tahu and developed relationships with the six Papatipu Rūnanga: Te Ngāi Tūāhuriri Rūnanga, Te Rūnanga o Wairewa, Te Rūnanga o Koukourārata, Te Te Hapū o Ngāti Wheke, Ōnuku Rūnanga, and Taumutu Rūnanga.

Establishing a committee of the chairs has been an important step in the relationship. We have further to go, but the foundations are there.

The foundations are also there for stronger regional relationships. These are vital to our future and will help us as we plan our vision for Greater Christchurch 2050.

If we have learned anything from our experience over the past decade, it is that true collaboration is the only way to achieve the best results.

This is never more important than it is now as we face a massive reform programme – three waters reform, Resource Management Act reform, National Policy Statement – Urban Development, the Future for Local Government Review (to name a few). At the same time, we are taking on the challenges of an uncertain future, including the impacts of climate change and advances in technology.

As I look back on my three terms as Mayor, I am proud of the role I have played in finding new, better ways of doing things. The setting up of the Ōtautahi Community Housing Trust to provide community housing and the establishment of the Christchurch Foundation - a donor-led city foundation – to help generous people and companies achieve their dreams for our city, are two great examples of this.

As a city we have had more than our fair share of challenges over my time as Mayor.

I won’t go through all the financial challenges we inherited, other than to remind people it started with a $400 million hole in the budget and the loss of accreditation to issue building consents in the biggest rebuild the country has ever faced.

We then had the floods. The Mayoral Taskforce we established in response has guided us as we have systematically tackled each element of the vulnerabilities we were exposed to. It was extremely gratifying seeing no homes flooded in the recent event – it has been a big investment, but it is paying off.

The Port Hills Fires were also tragic, reminding us of the dangers that come with residential proximity to rural environments.

Being Mayor at the time of the mosque shootings and standing alongside our Muslim communities was devastating, but also uplifting. The incredible Muslim leaders who spoke of unity, peace and compassion, as well as offering forgiveness, were incredibly moving.

The response of our community, measured each morning as the tribute wall grew, became the backdrop to the international news interviews we did every morning. The thousands who turned up at the Call to Prayer one week later sent a powerful message to the Muslim community – ‘we have got your back’.

But we still have issues in our city. There is more to be done. We are not all as inclusive of diversity as most of us want us to be. I want to start a conversation about that before I leave office.

I also want to see a new co-governance arrangement formalised for the Ōtākaro Avon River Corridor. This is a real opportunity for mana whenua and community to join together to support what is, to me, the amazing legacy of the earthquakes.

There is so much about the role I have really enjoyed and too many people to thank.

I want to acknowledge all the Council staff who turn up every day, determined to do their best for the city they serve.

I will forever be grateful to my Council colleagues, especially Raf Manji and Vicki Buck, who supported my transition from central Government to local leadership, and Andrew Turner who has been my deputy, willing and able to step into my shoes whenever asked, especially last year.

Finally, I want to acknowledge all the people who have backed me, including those who have said they would like me to run again. The reality is the one person that I need by my side to do that, my husband Rob who died last year, has gone.

It is time for a new direction in my life. I don’t know where this will lead, but I will always be proud of what has been achieved, and the firm foundation for the future that we have built together.

© Scoop Media

Join the Scoop Citizen Community

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with thedig.nz our new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform. Now, more than ever sustainable financial support of the Scoop Foundation for Public Interest Journalism will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from Christchurch City Council on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS


Government: Wellington To Return To Level 1; QFT Pause With Australia To Lift For Some States And ACT From Sunday

“There have been no cases of COVID-19 detected in the community, nearly 2,500 negative results from contacts of the case (including repeat negative results from the case’s close contacts) and wastewater testing which continues to show no detection of the virus. However it is paramount that we stay vigilant... More>>

Gordon Campbell: On Why We Should Abolish The Military

Last Friday, Defence Minister Peeni Henare announced his intention to seek savings within the circa $20 billion allocated to Defence over the next decade or so. At the same time, Henare also offered assurances that the three really big ticket, multi-billion dollar recent acquisitions– the frigates upgrades, the four Poseidon reconnaissance aircraft, and the new Hercules heavy lift aircraft – would be exempted from this economy drive... More>>

 



Government: Water Reforms To Build Economic Resilience And Save Ratepayers Money

The Government is proposing to establish four publicly-owned entities to take responsibility of drinking water, wastewater and stormwater infrastructure across New Zealand, saving ratepayers thousands of dollars and better ensuring the $120 to $185 billion investment in services can be made... More>>

ALSO:


Government: First Look At New Law To Replace RMA

A first draft of the proposed law that will replace the Resource Management Act 1991 (RMA) was released by the Government today. Environment Minister David Parker said an exposure draft outlining key aspects of the Natural and Built Environments Act... More>>

ALSO:

Government: World First Natural Disaster Response Model For New Zealand

A world first natural disaster insurance model which comes into effect on 30 June, is being welcomed by the Minister Responsible for the Earthquake Commission, David Clark.
The collaboration between eight private insurers, the Earthquake Commission (EQC) and the Insurance Council of New Zealand... More>>

ALSO:


Science Media Centre: Half Of NZ Has At Least One Misinformed Belief

A survey from the Classification Office offers a glimpse at how pervasive misinformation is in New Zealand, and how it’s affecting our beliefs... More>>


Government: New Members Appointed To Waitangi Tribunal

Minister for Māori Development, Hon Willie Jackson, today announced the appointment of three new members to the Waitangi Tribunal and the reappointment of one existing member to the Waitangi Tribunal... More>>


work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add Join ScoopCitizen
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 