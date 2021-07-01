Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

Levin, Shannon And Tokomaru Water Supply Update

Thursday, 1 July 2021, 9:23 am
Press Release: Horowhenua District Council

Horowhenua District Council can confirm that the water supply for Levin and Shannon have returned to normal and residents can return to using water as they usually would.

In Tokomaru, contractors will be carrying out repairs to the water intake in the river. The Water Treatment Plant is offline while this work is undertaken. There is enough water in the tanks to get through the next couple of days; however residents are encouraged to continue conserving water for the next 48 hours.

District Mayor Bernie Wanden said the past 72 hours have highlighted what a fantastic community we live in, everyone should be proud of themselves. I want to make special mention of the businesses who worked offline, sacrificed trade or seized works to allow the reservoirs to replenish. Without their efforts, we would have been conserving water for a longer period, thank you!

