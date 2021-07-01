Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

Auckland Transport Community Bike Fund Open For Applications

Thursday, 1 July 2021, 9:43 am
Press Release: Auckland Transport

More Aucklanders will be able to get on their bikes thanks to the fifth round of the Auckland Transport Community Bike Fund.

The $50,000 fund will provide a boost for community groups to deliver initiatives designed to encourage people to take up cycling or ride their bikes more often. Groups can apply for up to $5000 to get their ideas up and running.

The fund supports Auckland Transport’s (AT) cycling programme which has seen the development of cycleway networks to make communities more accessible and connect people to where they live, work and play.

As Auckland’s population increases and more cars join the road network, AT is finding ways to make it easier and safer for people to cycle to their destinations. Travelling by bike not only helps to minimise traffic, but it also has health and environmental benefits.

AT's Sustainable Mobility Manager Cliff Wilton says there are many community groups that have creative ideas to encourage more people to ride bikes.

“This fund can help kickstart these initiatives and empower Aucklanders to feel confident in getting around by pedal power – or e-bikes.”

He adds that it is inspiring to see so many community groups in Tāmaki Makaurau who are passionate about cycling.

“We are proud that we are able to help bring these innovative ideas to life, so more people can enjoy what cycling has to offer.

“Cycling is a better option for the environment and makes up an essential part of our city’s shift towards a low-carbon transport system.”

Last year Auckland Transport approved 15 grants which provided funding for a range of activities, including a Whānau Fun Bike Day in Henderson.

This event was jointly organised by the Grandparents Raising Grandchildren Trust New Zealand (GRG), Caring Families Aotearoa and VOYCE Whakarongo Mai.

GRG’s Chief Executive, Kate Bundle, says the Whānau Fun Bike Day provided a fantastic opportunity for care families to enjoy biking together in Henderson Park.

"It was a real joy to see the children’s enthusiasm, biking all over Henderson Park, some learning to ride for the first time and learning about bike safety – and to see their caregivers getting a chance to ride along with them, some for the first time on a bike in years.”

Other activities that received funding included:

  • Guided bike rides
  • Mountain bike workshop for girls
  • Christmas-themed family bike evening
  • Bike maintenance

The fund is not limited to those currently delivering cycling programmes and any interested groups can get in touch with AT staff, who are available to provide advice and help tailor applications.

Applicants can apply for grants between $300-5000. The 2021/2022 funding round will open on Monday 5 July and close on Sunday 15 August.

More details about the grant are available at https://at.govt.nz/bikefund

