Inspiring Initiatives At National Park Village

Each year, about 3,500 pairs of helping hands get to experience what it truly means to connect to the land along the Tupapakurua Falls Track in the Erua Forest behind National Park Village.

A local legend in his own right, Murray Wilson spearheaded this humble initiative back in 2005 working alongside Department of Conservation (DOC), the National Park Village Progressive Association and local community which resulted in a Conservation Award in 2008.

Now sixteen years strong, it’s gone from community custodians to the hands of visitors and guests exploring the hidden gems of Tongariro National Park.

Not far from the beginning of the Tupapakurua Falls track, visitors will find a hand posted sign explaining the half-filled buckets with gravel lined up and ready to be transported by those able and willing.

There are seven bucket depots, approximately 250 metres apart with those providing a helping hand advised to leave the gravel in the buckets for the Tupapakurua Track Team to disperse and spread further down the track where required.

“It’s incredibly humbling to see this initiative take to life. Year after year, the number of people lending a helping hand to carry a bucket or two increases,” shares Murray.

“When you watch the numbers continue to grow and see how willingly people want to help do their bit, it’s a really nice reminder to appreciate what we have in our backyards,” adds Murray.

Originally developed as a private initiative by National Park Village locals, the Tupapakurua Falls Track’s popularity has grown steadily over the years.

Each week, Murray checks on the status of the Tupapakurua Falls Track to assess conditions and what needs doing.

Community work closely together to maintain the track from getting too muddy and make it easier to follow the natural ridge line terrain. The metal originally came from tunnels of the Tongariro Power Scheme and gets delivered by DOC once a year.

The beauty and history of Tupapakurua Falls Track is a big drawcard for visitors but the unique invitation to actively contribute to the preservation of the Erua Forest beside the Tongariro National Park creates connection to community and makes helping hands an experience to truly remember.

Having recently submitted a Dark Sky initiative to the Ruapehu District Council, for Murray, it seems the sky’s the limit when it comes to conservation.

