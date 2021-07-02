Another Case Of Doping Heightens Concerns For Welfare Of Dogs

A fourth case of doping came to light in a judgement released yesterday when Racing Integrity Unit (RIU) charged B L Goldsack after presenting a dog with a prohibited substance to race.

The dog, Light Cruiser, was found to have been given diclofenac, a medication used to prevent or alleviate pain, swelling and inflammation and known to be dangerous to animals if ingested.

SAFE spokesperson Jessica Chambers says this case heightens our concerns for dogs.

"All eyes are on the industry right now and it hasn’t changed a thing for dogs who are suffering," said Chambers. "Until the Government steps in and puts a halt to racing, dogs will continue to suffer."

Goldsack was fined $3,000, as well as ordered to pay $1,500 in costs and expenses to the RIU and $500 to the Judicial Control Authority, however left abruptly in what was described as a ‘flurry of derogatory, abusive and obscene outbursts.’

"It’s no surprise the public has little trust in the greyhound racing industry. If owners/trainers are abusing RIU officials, we can only imagine how the dogs are treated," said Chambers.

So far 31,780 people have signed the petition to ban greyhound racing. The petition was launched by the Greyhound Protection League New Zealand in partnership with SAFE and Grey2K USA Worldwide.

Greyhound racing is under increased scrutiny around the world. Members of the US House of Representatives have filed legislation that would ban greyhound racing. A ban on greyhound racing will be also debated in the UK House of Commons after a 100,000 signature strong petition was submitted.

Here in Aotearoa, Racing Minister Grant Robertson recently announced an independent review of greyhound racing.

"Robertson needs to act now. Dog racing needs to be immediately suspended until the review is complete."

