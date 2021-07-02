Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

Top Art 2021: Celebrating Taranaki’s Next Generation Of Emerging Artists At Govett-Brewster

Friday, 2 July 2021, 12:24 pm
Press Release: New Plymouth District Council

Two former Spotswood College students will feature in a nationwide art show that’s coming to NPDC’s Govett-Brewster Art Gallery next week.

Vaughn Te Huki and Alfie Armes will have their work featured in Top Art 2021, a touring exhibition hosted by NZQA which showcases the best portfolios in NCEA Level 3 from the previous year.

Vaughn Te Huki has been selected for his sculpture, made using clay, sticks, metal wire and painted paper mache. He has looked to diverse sources to inspire his folio such as Māori pā, the history of Auschwitz and the Mad Max franchise.

He was awarded two prizes for art at the Spotswood College prize giving last year. He says on hearing of his selection in Top Art, “I was really proud of myself when I received that news.”

Te Huki says he has “always enjoyed making things, whether that’s using a pen, paint or clay, I just find it enjoyable to be creative” and plans to keep practicing to refine his skill, particularly in the area of digital design.

The Northern tour will come to Taranaki from 5 to 9 July, with NPDC’s Govett-Brewster Art Gallery/Len Lye Centre hosting the artworks in its learning centre.

Celebrating art education across New Zealand, the show will be an opportunity for both students and the wider public to see the exceptional design, painting, photography, printmaking and sculpture artworks being made by secondary school students.

“The Govett-Brewster is looking forward to being the home of the student art in Top Art,” Director Zara Stanhope said, “Top Art shows some of the amazing creative work being made by young artists, which is an inspiration to us all, not only students.”

Top Art 2021 Fast Facts:

· Top Art is an annual touring exhibition featuring a selection of the NCEA Level 3 portfolios that achieved Excellence in Visual Art in the previous year.

· Five streams are covered: design, painting, photography, printmaking and sculpture.

· Top Art provides an opportunity for secondary students and teachers to gain an understanding of what is required to achieve Excellence at Level 3.

· The Govett-Brewster Education team runs free weekly public programming at the Gallery, including drop-in Sunday family art sessions, after-school and school holiday art classes. Updates and further details are on the What’s On section of the website.

· The Gallery is part of a wider cultural hub in New Plymouth District, featuring six separate galleries, a 62-seat cinema, education programmes, a shop and Monica’s Eatery café.

Exhibition details: Govett-Brewster Event listing

Top Art 2021

NZQA Top Art Facebook Page

