New Northland Business Excellence Award Recognises Support For Mental Health & Addictions In The Workplace

Friday, 2 July 2021, 2:20 pm
Press Release: Northland District Health Board

Northland DHB is thrilled to support the establishment of a new Northland Business Excellence Award, which celebrates Northland businesses who support people with mental health and addictions into employment.

The Workplace Diversity and Inclusion award is designed and sponsored by Far North Trust, Te Mana Oranga. As part of the service they deliver to their communities, Te Mana Oranga know and understand the positive impact meaningful employment can have for individuals and businesses.

“Anyone at any time can be affected by mental health and addictions challenges,” offered Reg Peterson, chief executive at Te Mana Oranga Trust.

“Establishing this award recognises the businesses who are actively working to reduce the stigma attached to mental health and addictions, by providing opportunities for people to join the workforce.”

“These incredible businesses make a significant impact in their communities when they open their doors to people from all walks of life. We want to celebrate and recognise these businesses and acknowledge the increasing need for support for mental health and addictions in the workplace,” said Reg.

Mental Health and Addictions Services are delighted to see businesses committed to ensuring meaningful employment for all people.

“Te Mana Oranga does an incredible job brokering employment opportunities for people in the Mid and Far North,” said Ian McKenzie, general manager, Mental Health and Addictions Services.

“We know that having meaningful employment reduces the impact of poverty and increases the health and wellbeing of employees, which has a ripple effect outward on whānau and the greater community.”

“We stand with Te Mana Oranga in celebrating and recognising the businesses in Northland who champion diversity and inclusion in the workplace,” Ian said.

NorthChamber chief executive, Steve Smith also welcomes this additional category to the Business Excellence Awards.

“Mental health and addiction are very real issues in our workplaces and community. It is important and relevant that we spotlight businesses that show strong social responsibility, we can learn from them, emulate them and build a more vital, connected community to live and do business in.”

If you are a business that offers meaningful training and employment to people that have experienced mental health or addiction challenges you are encouraged to enter this category.

Participating in the Northland Business Excellence Awards is free, the new category is just one of seven specialist categories that sit alongside the main awards and there are many opportunities to showcase local business. You can enter by following this link here.

There is help with the entry process from NorthChamber staff and the Awards business coach. Visit www.northlandbusinessawards.co.nz or call Rebecca on 09 438477 for more information.

 

