Saving Lives In Tāmaki Makaurau: Public Consultation Approved For Second Phase Of Safe Speed Limits

Monday, 5 July 2021, 10:23 am
Press Release: Auckland Transport

Last year 36 people died after travelling on Auckland’s roads – this sobering statistic is unacceptable and Auckland Transport (AT) has plans to reduce this number.

Part of this plan is to deliver safer, more appropriate speed limits for Auckland’s roads, particularly in the Franklin area – which had the highest number of road deaths in Auckland during 2020.

Auckland Transport’s Board has now approved consultation to commence on its proposal to amend the Speed Limits Bylaw 2019.

Later this year Auckland Transport will seek public feedback on its next phase of proposed safer speed limits, this includes reviewing speed limits on approximately 614 km of roads for possible reductions.

Over the past 12 months, safe and appropriate speed limits were introduced on approximately 828 km of roads (or more than 600 roads) across Auckland. This included our city centre, high risk rural roads, residential areas and the town centres of Ōtāhuhu, Orewa, Mairangi Bay and Torbay.

Speed limit changes also kicked off this week in St Heliers, Mission Bay and West Lynn town centres - as AT completed the first group of roads under the Speed Limits Bylaw 2019.

The next phase of proposed speed limits will include a mix of urban and residential roads, rural roads, town centres, roads around schools and roads around marae. There will be a focus on the roads around 71 schools and rural Auckland - extending from Pukekohe and Papakura, through to Kawakawa Bay and the Hūnua Ranges Regional Park.

Safe and appropriate speed limits sit alongside driver education, investment in safety cameras, and investment in road infrastructure - as part of a holistic approach being taken to road safety in Auckland.

Adrienne Young-Cooper, Chair of Auckland Transport’s Board, says Aucklanders strongly support lower speed limits around schools – to protect children walking and cycling.

“One of the most effective ways of keeping our children safe around schools, is to simply reduce speeds. Speed determines the likelihood of a crash and the severity of the outcome. We’re all human and we all make mistakes, but those mistakes shouldn’t result in death or serious injury. We are pleased to move forward towards public consultation and seek feedback on these proposed safer speed limits.

“AT will continue to work closely with mana whenua, elected members, stakeholders and all Aucklanders when reviewing speed limits.”

Consultation for this next phase of safe speed limits will likely begin in mid-August 2021, with feedback open for a minimum of four weeks.

AT’s Safe Speeds programme supports its Vision Zero goal of zero deaths and serious injuries on Auckland’s roads by 2050. For more information on the Safe Speeds programme, click here.

