Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

Applications Open This Week For $4 Million Canterbury Flood Recovery Fund

Monday, 5 July 2021, 12:05 pm
Press Release: Ministry For Primary Industries

The Ministry for Primary Industries (MPI) is encouraging all farmers and growers affected by flooding in Canterbury to apply for support from a new $4 million fund.

Applications will open this week for the expanded Canterbury Flood Recovery Fund, which was set up to support the region’s recovery from a one in 200-year rainfall event.

“This financial support will help flood-affected farmers and growers across Canterbury to get back on their feet as quickly as possible,” says MPI’s Deputy Director-General of Agriculture and Investment Services Karen Adair.

“The clean-up task ahead of primary producers is massive and some are facing significant costs not covered by insurance.”

Almost 100 of the worst-affected farmers have already been offered grants from the initial $350,000 fund established shortly after the flood last month.

“Should those farmers require extra support, they are encouraged to submit a new application to this larger fund,” says Ms Adair.

“We have been working with Federated Farmers, DairyNZ, Beef + Lamb New Zealand, Deer Industry New Zealand and councils, to determine how this financial support can have the greatest impact.”

Grants will assist farmers to clear flood debris, enabling pasture and fodder crops to be resown.

“Our highest priority is the clean-up of debris such as shingle, boulders, trees and silt, to return paddocks to a productive state,” says Ms Adair.

“Applications can be made retrospectively for clean-up work already undertaken. The size and allocation of grants will be determined once all the applications have been received.

Grant applications will be assessed by an independent panel, made up of people who sector groups have helped to select.

“The panel will consist of people with a strong understanding of farming businesses and rural communities in Canterbury,” says Ms Adair.

“They will confirm that grants meet the eligibility criteria and that the allocation process is fair, consistent, and transparent. MPI will contribute up to half of the clean-up cost for uninsurable works.”

Applications for the fund will open on 9 July 2021 and close on 30 July 2021.

A full list of criteria, an application form and details of how to apply will be available on MPI’s website: https://www.mpi.govt.nz/funding-rural-support/adverse-events/dealing-with-floods/

*Editor’s note: The panel’s members are still being confirmed.

© Scoop Media

Join the Scoop Citizen Community

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with thedig.nz our new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform. Now, more than ever sustainable financial support of the Scoop Foundation for Public Interest Journalism will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from Ministry For Primary Industries on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS


Gordon Campbell: On The Hate Speech Panic, And The Weekly Playlist

So far, much of the fuss about the government’s proposed legislation on hate speech has focused on the state – the state ! - being empowered to define and enforce the rules about certain forms of discrimination and related speech. As if this was some new thing... More>>

 

Holidays: Matariki Holiday Dates For Next Thirty Years Announced

The Government has released the recommended dates for the Matariki public holiday for the next thirty years to give communities and businesses certainty, Acting Associate Minister for Arts, Culture and Heritage Peeni Henare and Workplace Relations and Safety Michael Wood announced today... More>>


Government: Water Reforms To Build Economic Resilience And Save Ratepayers Money

The Government is proposing to establish four publicly-owned entities to take responsibility of drinking water, wastewater and stormwater infrastructure across New Zealand, saving ratepayers thousands of dollars and better ensuring the $120 to $185 billion investment in services can be made... More>>

ALSO:


Government: First Look At New Law To Replace RMA

A first draft of the proposed law that will replace the Resource Management Act 1991 (RMA) was released by the Government today. Environment Minister David Parker said an exposure draft outlining key aspects of the Natural and Built Environments Act... More>>

ALSO:



Office of the Children's Commissioner: Decision To Close Residences Strongly Welcomed

The Children’s Commissioner and Assistant Māori Commissioner are welcoming, and relieved by, the decision of Oranga Tamariki to commit to the phased closure of Care and Protection institutional residences... More>>


Science Media Centre: Half Of NZ Has At Least One Misinformed Belief

A survey from the Classification Office offers a glimpse at how pervasive misinformation is in New Zealand, and how it’s affecting our beliefs... More>>


Government: New Members Appointed To Waitangi Tribunal

Minister for Māori Development, Hon Willie Jackson, today announced the appointment of three new members to the Waitangi Tribunal and the reappointment of one existing member to the Waitangi Tribunal... More>>


work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add Join ScoopCitizen
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 