Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

More Snow For The South

Monday, 5 July 2021, 1:14 pm
Press Release: MetService

Heavy rain, strong winds, and snow are forecast by MetService as a couple of fronts move over New Zealand on Tuesday and Wednesday.

This is after a large area of high pressure brought fine and frosty weather to most places over the weekend. The coldest temperatures recorded were -11.2 degrees Celsius at South Waiouru in the North Island on Monday morning, while St Arnaud in the Nelson Lakes area recorded -9.4 degrees Celsius.

MetService Meteorologist Stephen Glassey says, “The high is starting to lose its grip on New Zealand today, and a pair of fronts will start making their presence felt on Tuesday. Most places get a reprieve from the frosty mornings and instead get a period of wet and windy weather.”

The West Coast of the South Island is the first place to feel the brunt of the incoming weather systems, with heavy rain and strong winds from Tuesday morning, then other parts of the country get a dose during the remainder of Tuesday and Wednesday. The latest MetService Severe Weather Warnings and Watches can be found here http://bit.ly/AllWarnings.

Another dumping of snow is expected over the lower South Island from late Tuesday into Wednesday, with snow potentially lowering to around 100 metres Wednesday morning. A Heavy Snow Watch has been issued for northern parts of Southland and southern parts of Otago with disruptions to roads likely.

The fronts clear the country on Wednesday, leaving behind cold and showery southwesterlies for the remainder of the week. However, places that are sheltered from the southwest flow such as the Bay of Plenty and Nelson can expect a fine but cool end to the week.

© Scoop Media

Join the Scoop Citizen Community

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with thedig.nz our new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform. Now, more than ever sustainable financial support of the Scoop Foundation for Public Interest Journalism will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from MetService on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS


Gordon Campbell: On The Hate Speech Panic, And The Weekly Playlist

So far, much of the fuss about the government’s proposed legislation on hate speech has focused on the state – the state ! - being empowered to define and enforce the rules about certain forms of discrimination and related speech. As if this was some new thing... More>>

 

Holidays: Matariki Holiday Dates For Next Thirty Years Announced

The Government has released the recommended dates for the Matariki public holiday for the next thirty years to give communities and businesses certainty, Acting Associate Minister for Arts, Culture and Heritage Peeni Henare and Workplace Relations and Safety Michael Wood announced today... More>>


Government: Water Reforms To Build Economic Resilience And Save Ratepayers Money

The Government is proposing to establish four publicly-owned entities to take responsibility of drinking water, wastewater and stormwater infrastructure across New Zealand, saving ratepayers thousands of dollars and better ensuring the $120 to $185 billion investment in services can be made... More>>

ALSO:


Government: First Look At New Law To Replace RMA

A first draft of the proposed law that will replace the Resource Management Act 1991 (RMA) was released by the Government today. Environment Minister David Parker said an exposure draft outlining key aspects of the Natural and Built Environments Act... More>>

ALSO:



Office of the Children's Commissioner: Decision To Close Residences Strongly Welcomed

The Children’s Commissioner and Assistant Māori Commissioner are welcoming, and relieved by, the decision of Oranga Tamariki to commit to the phased closure of Care and Protection institutional residences... More>>


Science Media Centre: Half Of NZ Has At Least One Misinformed Belief

A survey from the Classification Office offers a glimpse at how pervasive misinformation is in New Zealand, and how it’s affecting our beliefs... More>>


Government: New Members Appointed To Waitangi Tribunal

Minister for Māori Development, Hon Willie Jackson, today announced the appointment of three new members to the Waitangi Tribunal and the reappointment of one existing member to the Waitangi Tribunal... More>>


work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add Join ScoopCitizen
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 