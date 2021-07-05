More Snow For The South

Heavy rain, strong winds, and snow are forecast by MetService as a couple of fronts move over New Zealand on Tuesday and Wednesday.

This is after a large area of high pressure brought fine and frosty weather to most places over the weekend. The coldest temperatures recorded were -11.2 degrees Celsius at South Waiouru in the North Island on Monday morning, while St Arnaud in the Nelson Lakes area recorded -9.4 degrees Celsius.

MetService Meteorologist Stephen Glassey says, “The high is starting to lose its grip on New Zealand today, and a pair of fronts will start making their presence felt on Tuesday. Most places get a reprieve from the frosty mornings and instead get a period of wet and windy weather.”

The West Coast of the South Island is the first place to feel the brunt of the incoming weather systems, with heavy rain and strong winds from Tuesday morning, then other parts of the country get a dose during the remainder of Tuesday and Wednesday. The latest MetService Severe Weather Warnings and Watches can be found here http://bit.ly/AllWarnings.

Another dumping of snow is expected over the lower South Island from late Tuesday into Wednesday, with snow potentially lowering to around 100 metres Wednesday morning. A Heavy Snow Watch has been issued for northern parts of Southland and southern parts of Otago with disruptions to roads likely.

The fronts clear the country on Wednesday, leaving behind cold and showery southwesterlies for the remainder of the week. However, places that are sheltered from the southwest flow such as the Bay of Plenty and Nelson can expect a fine but cool end to the week.

