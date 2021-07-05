Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

New Wards Coming For Porirua In Next Council Election

Monday, 5 July 2021, 2:40 pm
Press Release: Porirua City Council

Porirua City Council recently voted to establish a Māori ward for Porirua City in the 2022 and 2025 local elections, so now needs to look at governance arrangements for the city as a whole.

The goal is to make sure Council provides fair and effective representation for individuals and communities, says Acting Democratic Services Manager Jack Marshall.

"In other words, we need to look at how many councillors we have, the areas or wards they represent, and more.

"We’re not reviewing the decision to establish a Māori ward - that’s already been agreed by the Council. But the creation of a Māori ward means our current wards will need to change."

The first step in the representation review is getting public feedback to help shape the specific proposals that will follow, to make sure these are on the right track.

"We want your thoughts on how many councillors we should have, where they should come from and what your community of interest is," Mr Marshall says.

At the moment you’re represented by a mayor and 10 councillors, elected from three general wards - but these need to change as the new Māori ward will alter the number of people in each ward.

"Under the Local Electoral Act, Council can decide to have any number of councillors between 5 and 29 (plus the mayor) to provide fair and effective representation for the city.

"It’s important to note that regardless of the number of councillors we have, the total amount paid to elected members remains the same, it is just split among more or less councillors."

To find out more and give your feedback visit poriruacity.govt.nz/rep-review, or pick up a booklet and feedback form from the Council building in Cobham Court or any Porirua library.

Feedback on this stage of the review closes on 16 July, then Council will develop an initial proposal for formal public consultation.

"The Council is here to represent you - thanks for your help to make sure we’ve got the right mix," Mr Marshall says.

© Scoop Media

Join the Scoop Citizen Community

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with thedig.nz our new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform. Now, more than ever sustainable financial support of the Scoop Foundation for Public Interest Journalism will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from Porirua City Council on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS


Gordon Campbell: On The Hate Speech Panic, And The Weekly Playlist

So far, much of the fuss about the government’s proposed legislation on hate speech has focused on the state – the state ! - being empowered to define and enforce the rules about certain forms of discrimination and related speech. As if this was some new thing... More>>

 

Holidays: Matariki Holiday Dates For Next Thirty Years Announced

The Government has released the recommended dates for the Matariki public holiday for the next thirty years to give communities and businesses certainty, Acting Associate Minister for Arts, Culture and Heritage Peeni Henare and Workplace Relations and Safety Michael Wood announced today... More>>


Government: Water Reforms To Build Economic Resilience And Save Ratepayers Money

The Government is proposing to establish four publicly-owned entities to take responsibility of drinking water, wastewater and stormwater infrastructure across New Zealand, saving ratepayers thousands of dollars and better ensuring the $120 to $185 billion investment in services can be made... More>>

ALSO:


Government: First Look At New Law To Replace RMA

A first draft of the proposed law that will replace the Resource Management Act 1991 (RMA) was released by the Government today. Environment Minister David Parker said an exposure draft outlining key aspects of the Natural and Built Environments Act... More>>

ALSO:



Office of the Children's Commissioner: Decision To Close Residences Strongly Welcomed

The Children’s Commissioner and Assistant Māori Commissioner are welcoming, and relieved by, the decision of Oranga Tamariki to commit to the phased closure of Care and Protection institutional residences... More>>


Science Media Centre: Half Of NZ Has At Least One Misinformed Belief

A survey from the Classification Office offers a glimpse at how pervasive misinformation is in New Zealand, and how it’s affecting our beliefs... More>>


Government: New Members Appointed To Waitangi Tribunal

Minister for Māori Development, Hon Willie Jackson, today announced the appointment of three new members to the Waitangi Tribunal and the reappointment of one existing member to the Waitangi Tribunal... More>>


work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add Join ScoopCitizen
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 