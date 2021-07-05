Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

Calling All Of Aotearoa's Biosecurity Heroes

Monday, 5 July 2021, 4:37 pm
Press Release: Ministry For Primary Industries

Entries are open for this year's Biosecurity Awards, which celebrate the fantastic mahi being done to protect Aotearoa.

Over the years, Biosecurity New Zealand has received all kinds of entries - from a dairy company that established a Farming Excellence Programme for biosecurity, to a group of young volunteers stamping out catfish. The awards honor diverse efforts and achievement.

"It takes all of us to protect what we've got. Over the past few years, through these awards, we have learnt about the incredible and innovative ways New Zealanders contribute to protecting our biosecurity system, "says head of Biosecurity New Zealand Penny Nelson.

Entries are open to all organisations, volunteers, businesses, iwi, hapū, government, and tamariki around the country, who contribute to biosecurity, in our bush, our oceans and waterways, and in our backyards.

"Sometimes people don't realise the work that they are doing is helping to protect Aotearoa - whether that be trapping pests, weed control in our rivers or killing catfish - every little bit helps to maintain Aotearoa's enviable status of being free from many of the most significant pests and diseases that could impact our way of life," says Ms Nelson.

”Safe-guarding our taonga and ensuring New Zealand's biosecurity system remains resilient, effective and world-leading is everyone's responsibility. We want to celebrate the people who do it, day in and day out.”

Entries close on July 31. Find out more about the Awards and enter, visit This is Us 

The Award categories are:

  • Community Award
  • Māori Award
  • Industry Award
  • Kura (School) Award
  • Eagle Technology Local and Central Government Award
  • Bioprotection Aotearoa Science Award
  • Mondiale VGL Innovation Award
  • AsureQuality Emerging Leader Award (open to nominations)
  • Minister’s Biosecurity Award (open to nominations)

+ New Zealand Biosecurity Supreme award: All category winners are eligible for the New Zealand Biosecurity Supreme Award.

© Scoop Media

Join the Scoop Citizen Community

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with thedig.nz our new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform. Now, more than ever sustainable financial support of the Scoop Foundation for Public Interest Journalism will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from Ministry For Primary Industries on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS


Gordon Campbell: On The Hate Speech Panic, And The Weekly Playlist

So far, much of the fuss about the government’s proposed legislation on hate speech has focused on the state – the state ! - being empowered to define and enforce the rules about certain forms of discrimination and related speech. As if this was some new thing... More>>

 

Holidays: Matariki Holiday Dates For Next Thirty Years Announced

The Government has released the recommended dates for the Matariki public holiday for the next thirty years to give communities and businesses certainty, Acting Associate Minister for Arts, Culture and Heritage Peeni Henare and Workplace Relations and Safety Michael Wood announced today... More>>


Government: Water Reforms To Build Economic Resilience And Save Ratepayers Money

The Government is proposing to establish four publicly-owned entities to take responsibility of drinking water, wastewater and stormwater infrastructure across New Zealand, saving ratepayers thousands of dollars and better ensuring the $120 to $185 billion investment in services can be made... More>>

ALSO:


Government: First Look At New Law To Replace RMA

A first draft of the proposed law that will replace the Resource Management Act 1991 (RMA) was released by the Government today. Environment Minister David Parker said an exposure draft outlining key aspects of the Natural and Built Environments Act... More>>

ALSO:



Office of the Children's Commissioner: Decision To Close Residences Strongly Welcomed

The Children’s Commissioner and Assistant Māori Commissioner are welcoming, and relieved by, the decision of Oranga Tamariki to commit to the phased closure of Care and Protection institutional residences... More>>


Science Media Centre: Half Of NZ Has At Least One Misinformed Belief

A survey from the Classification Office offers a glimpse at how pervasive misinformation is in New Zealand, and how it’s affecting our beliefs... More>>


Government: New Members Appointed To Waitangi Tribunal

Minister for Māori Development, Hon Willie Jackson, today announced the appointment of three new members to the Waitangi Tribunal and the reappointment of one existing member to the Waitangi Tribunal... More>>


work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add Join ScoopCitizen
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 