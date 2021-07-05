Calling All Of Aotearoa's Biosecurity Heroes

Entries are open for this year's Biosecurity Awards, which celebrate the fantastic mahi being done to protect Aotearoa.

Over the years, Biosecurity New Zealand has received all kinds of entries - from a dairy company that established a Farming Excellence Programme for biosecurity, to a group of young volunteers stamping out catfish. The awards honor diverse efforts and achievement.

"It takes all of us to protect what we've got. Over the past few years, through these awards, we have learnt about the incredible and innovative ways New Zealanders contribute to protecting our biosecurity system, "says head of Biosecurity New Zealand Penny Nelson.

Entries are open to all organisations, volunteers, businesses, iwi, hapū, government, and tamariki around the country, who contribute to biosecurity, in our bush, our oceans and waterways, and in our backyards.

"Sometimes people don't realise the work that they are doing is helping to protect Aotearoa - whether that be trapping pests, weed control in our rivers or killing catfish - every little bit helps to maintain Aotearoa's enviable status of being free from many of the most significant pests and diseases that could impact our way of life," says Ms Nelson.

”Safe-guarding our taonga and ensuring New Zealand's biosecurity system remains resilient, effective and world-leading is everyone's responsibility. We want to celebrate the people who do it, day in and day out.”

Entries close on July 31. Find out more about the Awards and enter, visit This is Us

The Award categories are:

Community Award

Māori Award

Industry Award

Kura (School) Award

Eagle Technology Local and Central Government Award

Bioprotection Aotearoa Science Award

Mondiale VGL Innovation Award

AsureQuality Emerging Leader Award (open to nominations)

Minister’s Biosecurity Award (open to nominations)

+ New Zealand Biosecurity Supreme award: All category winners are eligible for the New Zealand Biosecurity Supreme Award.

