Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

Council Says Cheers To Its Volunteers

Monday, 5 July 2021, 7:08 pm
Press Release: Upper Hutt City Council

Mayor Guppy with local netball team at Heretaunga College on Saturday morning

On Saturday, Mayor Guppy and a team of Council officers surprised some of the city’s local sports volunteers with random acts of thanks, as part of National Volunteer Week.

In addition to the “Cheers to our Volunteers” billboards on display around the city, Council wanted to acknowledge some of the wonderful volunteers in the local community, with a focus on those adults (often family members) who coach and manage children’s sports teams, rain or shine during the winter months.

Initially planned for a week earlier, the initiative was postponed due to a change in Alert levels and a number of sports events being cancelled.

But on a very cold and frosty Saturday morning, the team hit the sports grounds and netball courts, handing out envelopes with a personalised thank you message from Mayor Guppy, H2O Xtream family pool passes, and free coffee vouchers from the H2O Xtream Café enclosed.

“It’s important to acknowledge the hard work and tireless support these people give to our children’s teams. Coaches help foster a love of sport, teamwork, a set of skills for life, and maybe a future New Zealand star! Volunteers are a valuable part of the local Upper Hutt Community and we hope this small gesture helps show how appreciative we are of the work they do to support our children” says Mayor Guppy.

© Scoop Media

Join the Scoop Citizen Community

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with thedig.nz our new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform. Now, more than ever sustainable financial support of the Scoop Foundation for Public Interest Journalism will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from Upper Hutt City Council on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS


Gordon Campbell: On The Hate Speech Panic, And The Weekly Playlist

So far, much of the fuss about the government’s proposed legislation on hate speech has focused on the state – the state ! - being empowered to define and enforce the rules about certain forms of discrimination and related speech. As if this was some new thing... More>>

 

Holidays: Matariki Holiday Dates For Next Thirty Years Announced

The Government has released the recommended dates for the Matariki public holiday for the next thirty years to give communities and businesses certainty, Acting Associate Minister for Arts, Culture and Heritage Peeni Henare and Workplace Relations and Safety Michael Wood announced today... More>>


Government: Water Reforms To Build Economic Resilience And Save Ratepayers Money

The Government is proposing to establish four publicly-owned entities to take responsibility of drinking water, wastewater and stormwater infrastructure across New Zealand, saving ratepayers thousands of dollars and better ensuring the $120 to $185 billion investment in services can be made... More>>

ALSO:


Government: First Look At New Law To Replace RMA

A first draft of the proposed law that will replace the Resource Management Act 1991 (RMA) was released by the Government today. Environment Minister David Parker said an exposure draft outlining key aspects of the Natural and Built Environments Act... More>>

ALSO:



Office of the Children's Commissioner: Decision To Close Residences Strongly Welcomed

The Children’s Commissioner and Assistant Māori Commissioner are welcoming, and relieved by, the decision of Oranga Tamariki to commit to the phased closure of Care and Protection institutional residences... More>>


Science Media Centre: Half Of NZ Has At Least One Misinformed Belief

A survey from the Classification Office offers a glimpse at how pervasive misinformation is in New Zealand, and how it’s affecting our beliefs... More>>


Government: New Members Appointed To Waitangi Tribunal

Minister for Māori Development, Hon Willie Jackson, today announced the appointment of three new members to the Waitangi Tribunal and the reappointment of one existing member to the Waitangi Tribunal... More>>


work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add Join ScoopCitizen
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 