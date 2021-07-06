Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

Trustees Approve Almost $1m For New Roxburgh Pool

Tuesday, 6 July 2021, 10:03 am
Press Release: Central Lakes Trust

Central Lakes Trust, whose trustees visited the dilapidated Roxburgh pool in late March, last week granted $920,766 towards bringing the new Roxburgh pool to fruition.

Grants Manager Mat Begg says, “Roxburgh desperately needs a modern, safe swimming complex where kids can have fun and learn to be safe in the water and everyone can swim or participate in aquatic exercise. Sixteen years in the making, Roxburgh can hopefully look forward to a new public swimming pool sooner rather than later.”

Chair of the Roxburgh Pool Punawai Ora 'Safe Water' Incorporated, Sally Feinerman says, “We have had a core committee that have worked really hard to get this project off the ground. The community is really keen to see this project happen. This grant means that we are actually going to get a new pool. It is very exciting.”

Ms Feinerman notes the current pool is 89 years old and has served the community well. Thanks to a small, dedicated group of volunteers the old pool has been available for public use over the past nine summers, but it has reached its use by date. “The pipework and plumbing is beyond repair, the boiler doesn’t work, the solar panels are unusable and it leaks like a sieve,” she says.

Ms Feinerman adds, “We greatly appreciate CLT’s significant commitment. Coupled with our other funding, including CODC’s $500K, and Ida MacDonald Charitable Trust’s $200K, we are about 70% there. We are really keen to raise the rest of the money we need and get on with it. Ideally, we would like to start building this summer.”

Construction of the proposed new Roxburgh pool will be built on the current site, at the rear of the Roxburgh Area School with the new facility being pushed out onto what is road reserve to accommodate the 25m - four lane main pool, plus new change rooms, office space, plant room, as well as dedicated learners and toddlers pool with a beach access.

“The $2.5 million project will be a fantastic community asset for young and old and a draw card for holidaying families,” she says.

A total of 18 grants were approved in the Trust’s second meeting for the financial year. Among recipients was Dunstan Hospital to receive $180,000 making up Central Otago Health Incorporated’s shortfall for new x-ray equipment, including a mobile x-ray machine and a replacement fixed machine.

“COHINC Chairperson, Tracy Paterson says, “The current technology has become out of date and we could no longer get replacement parts. CLT’s grant ensures we can update the technology and for this we are extremely grateful. COHSL CEO, Kathy de Luc, added that if we didn’t replace it, patients requiring publicly funded x-rays would need to travel further afield to either Queenstown, Dunedin or Invercargill for their x-rays. It is with the continued support from organisations like CLT, individual and club donations and COHINC that we are able to continue to provide quality care to the community.”

Food for Love who prepare and distribute meals for those in need in the Upper Clutha, are first time recipients of Central Lakes Trust funding.

Mr Begg says, “The service has been running since 2016, but increased demand has meant they needed to bring on a paid employee to coordinate the service.”

Presbyterian Support Southland receive support of $76K towards costs associated with running their Buddy and Supportlink Programme throughout the Wakatipu area.

Since the Trust commenced 21 years ago, it has returned over $124 million back into the community. A total of $6.24 million of the $9.60 million grants budget for the 2021/22 financial year has been allocated to date.

GRANTS APPROVED – JUNE 2021

Project grants
Alexandra Clyde Lauder Union ParishSt Enoch's Church Earthquake Strengthening$18,938
Arrowtown PreschoolCotter Ave Sleeproom Extensions$117,300
Aspiring Computer Science TrustRobocup Central Otago 2021$1,600
AWE FestivalAt the World's Edge Festival 2021$18,258
Central Otago Health IncorporatedX-Ray Equipment$180,000
Cromwell CollegeOnline Safety Information Evening$1,700
Fine Thyme Theatre CompanyShortland Street - The Musical$8,000
MiharoCentral Lakes Polyfest 2021$10,000
Roxburgh Pool, Punawai Ora 'Safe Water' IncorporatedNew Roxburgh Swimming Pool $920,766
Wanaka Rowing ClubTrailer for Towing Rowing Boats$6,600
Operational / Programme grants
Able Charitable TrustOperational Grant Jul 2021 - Jun 2022$20,000
Blind Low Vision NZOperational Grant Jul 2021 - Jun 2022$30,000
Central Otago Victim SupportOperational Grant Jul 2021 - Jun 2022$9,500
Food for LoveOperational Grant Jul 2021 - Mar 2022$45,375
Parkinson's New ZealandOperational Grant Jul 2021 - Jun 2022$10,000
Presbyterian Support SouthlandOperational Grant Jul 2021 - Jun 2022$53,830
Wanaka Riding for the DisabledOperational Grant Aug 2021 – Jul 2022$11,000
CLT Initiatives
QLDC - Corporate ServicesCOVID-19 Emergency Grant - Medical and Mental Health$50,000
TOTAL GRANTS APPROVED – JUNE 2021:$1,512,867
FINANCIAL YEAR END 2021/2022:$6,243,062

Values shown for multiyear grants are for the 2021/2022 year only.

 

ABOUT THE CENTRAL LAKES TRUST

Central Lakes Trust is a charitable trust that grant funds for charitable purposes.

It is the largest philanthropic trust per capita in the Southern Hemisphere. The trust purpose is to make a positive lasting contribution to the community by supporting charitable projects throughout Central Lakes; to enhance our community and the lives of the people within.

Since its inception in 2000 the Trust has grown its asset base from the $155m, bestowed by the Otago Central Electric Power Trust to assets totalling $431m, and has distributed more than $118m into a wide range of community projects and services throughout the Central Lakes area.

© Scoop Media

Join the Scoop Citizen Community

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with thedig.nz our new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform. Now, more than ever sustainable financial support of the Scoop Foundation for Public Interest Journalism will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from Central Lakes Trust on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS



Gordon Campbell: On New Zealand’s Lack Of Adequate Cyber Security Defences

Remember how, back in the olden days, we had security concerns about the Chinese firm Huawei? Allegedly, Huawei was to be shunned as a business arm of the Chinese Communist Party and supposedly some Huawei products contained security glitches that would leave potential users vulnerable to cyber penetration. Well…. The last six months have shown that Huawei was the least of our problems... More>>

 

Holidays: Matariki Holiday Dates For Next Thirty Years Announced

The Government has released the recommended dates for the Matariki public holiday for the next thirty years to give communities and businesses certainty, Acting Associate Minister for Arts, Culture and Heritage Peeni Henare and Workplace Relations and Safety Michael Wood announced today... More>>


Government: Water Reforms To Build Economic Resilience And Save Ratepayers Money

The Government is proposing to establish four publicly-owned entities to take responsibility of drinking water, wastewater and stormwater infrastructure across New Zealand, saving ratepayers thousands of dollars and better ensuring the $120 to $185 billion investment in services can be made... More>>

ALSO:


Government: First Look At New Law To Replace RMA

A first draft of the proposed law that will replace the Resource Management Act 1991 (RMA) was released by the Government today. Environment Minister David Parker said an exposure draft outlining key aspects of the Natural and Built Environments Act... More>>

ALSO:



Office of the Children's Commissioner: Decision To Close Residences Strongly Welcomed

The Children’s Commissioner and Assistant Māori Commissioner are welcoming, and relieved by, the decision of Oranga Tamariki to commit to the phased closure of Care and Protection institutional residences... More>>


Science Media Centre: Half Of NZ Has At Least One Misinformed Belief

A survey from the Classification Office offers a glimpse at how pervasive misinformation is in New Zealand, and how it’s affecting our beliefs... More>>


Government: New Members Appointed To Waitangi Tribunal

Minister for Māori Development, Hon Willie Jackson, today announced the appointment of three new members to the Waitangi Tribunal and the reappointment of one existing member to the Waitangi Tribunal... More>>


work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add Join ScoopCitizen
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 