Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

Queenstown Lakes District Council Launches Economic Diversification Campaign

Tuesday, 6 July 2021, 11:27 am
Press Release: Queenstown Lakes District Council

Queenstown Lakes District Council’s (QLDC) Economic Development Unit (EDU) has today announced an exciting campaign to advance economic diversification in the region.

The diversification campaign, Home for Healthier Business, is dedicated to attracting business leaders, employers, and talent to Queenstown Lakes with an aim to broaden future economic prospects in the district.

QLDC Economic Development Manager Peter Harris said the campaign promotes the advantages of the unique Queenstown Lakes lifestyle, entrepreneurial community spirit, and progressive business attributes.

“Queenstown Lakes district has a global reputation as a spectacular place to visit and holiday, but we want to challenge the perception of our district as a place simply to come on holiday.”

“We have an exciting and progressive community of talent and innovation here which we want to build on. The Home for Healthier Business is a campaign to showcase Queenstown, Wānaka and surrounding communities as thriving places to live and do business while forging a regenerative economy,” Mr Harris said.

Home for Healthier Business is a collaborative, long-term project led by QLDC EDU with the support of Destination Queenstown, Lake Wānaka Tourism and Startup Queenstown Lakes. The EDU received $75,000 from the Ministry of Business, Innovation and Employment (MBIE) for the pilot.

The Home for Healthier Business website (www.healthierbusiness.org) is now live and includes information and resources on moving to the district, establishing a business, and connecting to personal and professional networks, as well as details on local schools, services, and property. It also shares the personal stories of local entrepreneurs and employers who are growing businesses and organisations in Queenstown Lakes, including Xero founder Rod Drury, global fintech leader Jason Wilby, and food tech entrepreneur Alex Worker.

“The Home for Healthier Business project aligns with the wider QLDC Economic Diversification Plan and intends to attract employers and business leaders who want to grow teams in low-carbon, non-extractive industries and regenerative initiatives,” Mr Harris said.

“We envision these people establishing new businesses or transferring existing enterprises to the region. It is not a ‘mass attraction’ campaign; it’s about recruiting a small number of individuals, many of whom already have a connection to the region, and providing them with the resources, tools and networks they need to embed in the community. We hope to support them to grow their business here, and ideally open up new employment opportunities and career pathways for locals.”

Mr Harris said economic diversification in the region will take time, but he is positive about the future.

“We believe that with Home for Healthier Business, as well as Council’s other economic diversification initiatives and the incredible work already underway by our local business community, we are heading in the right direction for creating an economy that is resilient and safeguarded from future domestic or global events.”

© Scoop Media

Join the Scoop Citizen Community

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with thedig.nz our new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform. Now, more than ever sustainable financial support of the Scoop Foundation for Public Interest Journalism will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from Queenstown Lakes District Council on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS



Gordon Campbell: On New Zealand’s Lack Of Adequate Cyber Security Defences

Remember how, back in the olden days, we had security concerns about the Chinese firm Huawei? Allegedly, Huawei was to be shunned as a business arm of the Chinese Communist Party and supposedly some Huawei products contained security glitches that would leave potential users vulnerable to cyber penetration. Well…. The last six months have shown that Huawei was the least of our problems... More>>

 



Government: Agrees To Establish A Consumer Data Right

The Government has agreed to establish a consumer data right framework for New Zealand, Commerce and Consumer Affairs Minister David Clark announced today. “Consumers should be in the driver’s seat when it comes to how their personal information is used by third parties,” David Clark said... More>>


Holidays: Matariki Holiday Dates For Next Thirty Years Announced

The Government has released the recommended dates for the Matariki public holiday for the next thirty years to give communities and businesses certainty, Acting Associate Minister for Arts, Culture and Heritage Peeni Henare and Workplace Relations and Safety Michael Wood announced today... More>>


Government: Water Reforms To Build Economic Resilience And Save Ratepayers Money

The Government is proposing to establish four publicly-owned entities to take responsibility of drinking water, wastewater and stormwater infrastructure across New Zealand, saving ratepayers thousands of dollars and better ensuring the $120 to $185 billion investment in services can be made... More>>

ALSO:




Office of the Children's Commissioner: Decision To Close Residences Strongly Welcomed

The Children’s Commissioner and Assistant Māori Commissioner are welcoming, and relieved by, the decision of Oranga Tamariki to commit to the phased closure of Care and Protection institutional residences... More>>


Science Media Centre: Half Of NZ Has At Least One Misinformed Belief

A survey from the Classification Office offers a glimpse at how pervasive misinformation is in New Zealand, and how it’s affecting our beliefs... More>>


Government: New Members Appointed To Waitangi Tribunal

Minister for Māori Development, Hon Willie Jackson, today announced the appointment of three new members to the Waitangi Tribunal and the reappointment of one existing member to the Waitangi Tribunal... More>>


work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add Join ScoopCitizen
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 