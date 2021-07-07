Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

No More Overdue Fees On Kids’ Library Cards

Wednesday, 7 July 2021, 9:55 am
Press Release: Hastings District Council

It’s winter, but things are heating up at Hastings District Libraries with a number of events planned over the coming weeks, and from this month children’s library cards are no longer charged overdue fees.

Removal of children’s overdue charges has come about through the Long Term Plan process and is just one way Hastings libraries are seeking to enable and encourage public access to the rich source of information and learning that the libraries provide.

Manager community services and programmes Paula Murdoch said Hastings libraries routinely welcome over half a million visitors, issue over 600,000 items, host over 110,000 hours of public internet and wifi, and run over 700 events and programmes annually at the libraries in Hastings, Flaxmere and Havelock North.

“Removing overdue fines for our youngest members is in line with global trends to make sure barriers to young people developing their literacy skills are removed at a crucial stage in their lives.

“It’s been found overseas that removing fines results in more items being borrowed and growth in library membership.

“We encourage parents and caregivers to ensure their children have their own card to use for their items and to ensure children’s items are issued on their cards as the adult cards will still incur overdue charges.”

Ms Murdoch said she hoped the initiative, which started on July 1, would encourage families to get along to their local library, sign their children up for membership, and see what’s new, and what services, programmes and resources were on offer.

In coming weeks there’s a number of programmes running for all the family.

For the adults there’s the Turn Up The Heat winter reading challenge, which runs until August 15, with weekly prizes on offer and four separate challenges that put participants into a grand prize draw.

From now until July 19, there’s a host of activities happening to celebrate Matariki – from storytelling and readings for young and old to art and technology workshops.

The school holidays are nearly upon us and from July 10 to 25 there’s a heap of winter treats to pass the time – from bubble bath mixture making to films, mini golf and scavenger hunts.

For details on all these activities go to www.hastingslibraries.co.nz

 

© Scoop Media

Join the Scoop Citizen Community

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with thedig.nz our new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform. Now, more than ever sustainable financial support of the Scoop Foundation for Public Interest Journalism will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from Hastings District Council on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS



Gordon Campbell: On New Zealand’s Lack Of Adequate Cyber Security Defences

Remember how, back in the olden days, we had security concerns about the Chinese firm Huawei? Allegedly, Huawei was to be shunned as a business arm of the Chinese Communist Party and supposedly some Huawei products contained security glitches that would leave potential users vulnerable to cyber penetration. Well…. The last six months have shown that Huawei was the least of our problems... More>>

 



NZ Nurses Organisation: Members Approve Three More Strikes

The New Zealand Nurses Organisation (NZNO) says its 30,000 members working in DHBs have voted in favour of three more strikes: July 29/30 (24 hours), August 19 (8 hours), September 9/10 (24 hours). The strike ballot closed at 12 Noon today... More>>

ALSO:


Government: Agrees To Establish A Consumer Data Right

The Government has agreed to establish a consumer data right framework for New Zealand, Commerce and Consumer Affairs Minister David Clark announced today. “Consumers should be in the driver’s seat when it comes to how their personal information is used by third parties,” David Clark said... More>>


Holidays: Matariki Holiday Dates For Next Thirty Years Announced

The Government has released the recommended dates for the Matariki public holiday for the next thirty years to give communities and businesses certainty, Acting Associate Minister for Arts, Culture and Heritage Peeni Henare and Workplace Relations and Safety Michael Wood announced today... More>>




Office of the Children's Commissioner: Decision To Close Residences Strongly Welcomed

The Children’s Commissioner and Assistant Māori Commissioner are welcoming, and relieved by, the decision of Oranga Tamariki to commit to the phased closure of Care and Protection institutional residences... More>>


Science Media Centre: Half Of NZ Has At Least One Misinformed Belief

A survey from the Classification Office offers a glimpse at how pervasive misinformation is in New Zealand, and how it’s affecting our beliefs... More>>


Government: New Members Appointed To Waitangi Tribunal

Minister for Māori Development, Hon Willie Jackson, today announced the appointment of three new members to the Waitangi Tribunal and the reappointment of one existing member to the Waitangi Tribunal... More>>


work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add Join ScoopCitizen
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 