Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

Tamariki Plant A Greener Future At Queen Elizabeth Park

Wednesday, 7 July 2021, 12:23 pm
Press Release: Greater Wellington Regional Council

Tamariki from three schools across Kāpiti took the future of our environment into their own hands by getting them dirty at Greater Wellington’s tree planting event in Queen Elizabeth Park (QEP) as part of the regional council’s winter planting programme.

Over a hundred students from Te Rā Waldorf School, Raumati South School, and Paekākāriki School planted 1,000 native species on the bank of Whareroa Stream. Their efforts put a significant dent in Greater Wellington’s mission to plant 400,000 trees across the region this winter.

The day kicked-off with a warm welcome from Greater Wellington Environment Chair, and Kāpiti coast local, Councillor Penny Gaylor and QEP Rangers.

“Before the kids dug into work, we took some time to explain the reason behind why we do winter planting, and introduce tamariki to the range of pioneer species they were handling, including Manuka, Flax and Pittosporum.

“The new trees aren’t there to just look pretty – though they certainly do that. Everyone in our community benefits from the work the kids did, both now and for generations of whānau to come. The trees will provide a home for birds and insects to thrive and absorb greenhouse gases from the air, helping lessen the impact of climate change.

“Specifically, the planting we did along the riverbed today will play a role in preventing soil erosion, and improving the health of the plants and animals living in and around the water,” says Cr Gaylor.

After a morning of putting in the hard yards, tamariki swapping their shovels for sausages and warm drinks.

Martin Hett, Principal at Raumati South School says that a day out planting fits with their school vision of using heart, hands and hands to grow courageous learners.

“We look for every opportunity for our tamariki to be learning through connecting with nature. This day was one of those opportunities that was beneficial for our students and local community,” he says.

Cr Gaylor reckons the secret behind the event’s success is the connections made between fledging environmentalists and Greater Wellington’s people.

“The kids brought energy and enthusiasm that buoyed our spirits, and our team brought the experience, knowledge and deep commitment to the environment that was infectious.

“If we keep giving our young people opportunities to learn about the environment and take climate action, we’re going to have a much greener future ahead of us. Ka pai and thank you so much to everyone who came along and took part.”

Many planting events in Greater Wellington’s winter planting programme rely on community volunteers, so people are encouraged to visit the regional council’s Facebook page for opportunities to get their hands dirty: facebook.com/GreaterWellington/events

© Scoop Media

Join the Scoop Citizen Community

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with thedig.nz our new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform. Now, more than ever sustainable financial support of the Scoop Foundation for Public Interest Journalism will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from Greater Wellington Regional Council on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS



Gordon Campbell: On New Zealand’s Lack Of Adequate Cyber Security Defences

Remember how, back in the olden days, we had security concerns about the Chinese firm Huawei? Allegedly, Huawei was to be shunned as a business arm of the Chinese Communist Party and supposedly some Huawei products contained security glitches that would leave potential users vulnerable to cyber penetration. Well…. The last six months have shown that Huawei was the least of our problems... More>>

 



NZ Nurses Organisation: Members Approve Three More Strikes

The New Zealand Nurses Organisation (NZNO) says its 30,000 members working in DHBs have voted in favour of three more strikes: July 29/30 (24 hours), August 19 (8 hours), September 9/10 (24 hours). The strike ballot closed at 12 Noon today... More>>

ALSO:


Government: Agrees To Establish A Consumer Data Right

The Government has agreed to establish a consumer data right framework for New Zealand, Commerce and Consumer Affairs Minister David Clark announced today. “Consumers should be in the driver’s seat when it comes to how their personal information is used by third parties,” David Clark said... More>>


Holidays: Matariki Holiday Dates For Next Thirty Years Announced

The Government has released the recommended dates for the Matariki public holiday for the next thirty years to give communities and businesses certainty, Acting Associate Minister for Arts, Culture and Heritage Peeni Henare and Workplace Relations and Safety Michael Wood announced today... More>>




Office of the Children's Commissioner: Decision To Close Residences Strongly Welcomed

The Children’s Commissioner and Assistant Māori Commissioner are welcoming, and relieved by, the decision of Oranga Tamariki to commit to the phased closure of Care and Protection institutional residences... More>>


Science Media Centre: Half Of NZ Has At Least One Misinformed Belief

A survey from the Classification Office offers a glimpse at how pervasive misinformation is in New Zealand, and how it’s affecting our beliefs... More>>


Government: New Members Appointed To Waitangi Tribunal

Minister for Māori Development, Hon Willie Jackson, today announced the appointment of three new members to the Waitangi Tribunal and the reappointment of one existing member to the Waitangi Tribunal... More>>


work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add Join ScoopCitizen
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 