Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

Views Sought On Northern Kenepuru Roading Improvements

Thursday, 8 July 2021, 10:34 am
Press Release: Porirua City Council

Community input is being sought on a series of road and safety improvements planned for the northern Kenepuru area, Porirua.

Porirua Mayor Anita Baker welcomed the improvements designed to help manage the traffic growth anticipated from the opening of Transmission Gully and from other developments in the area.

"These initiatives will make it easier and safer for vehicles, pedestrians and cyclists to access businesses, Kenepuru Landing, Summerset Retirement Village, Bishop Viard College and the city centre," she said.

"We’ve got ideas that include signalised intersections, shared paths, footpath upgrades, raised tables and an improved roundabout and we want to make sure we’ve considered all the issues before we finalise designs."

A drop-in session will be held on Thursday 15 July between 5pm - 7pm, at the Seventh-day Adventist Church, 16 Kenepuru Drive. The four main projects up for discussion are:

-Kenepuru Drive new intersections with Lyttelton Ave and Lower Main Drive

-Lower Main Drive to Ferry Place footpath (including the Lyttelton Ave/Walton Leigh Ave intersection upgrade)

-Short-term measures for the Titahi Bay Road roundabout

-Lower Main Drive to Te Ara Tawa shared path

These projects are a continuation of the work currently underway along the entire Kenepuru corridor.

Designs are expected to be completed by early 2022 and construction of the proposed intersection along Kenepuru Drive between Lyttelton Ave and Lower Main Drive is planned for completion mid-2023.

The timing of the construction of the other three projects is subject to confirmation of funding.

Feedback is due in by Friday 30 July and can be given at the drop-in session, online at www.poriruacity.govt.nz/your-council/city-projects/kenepuru-corridor/#northern or by email at kenepurucorridor@poriruacity.govt.nz.

© Scoop Media

Join the Scoop Citizen Community

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with thedig.nz our new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform. Now, more than ever sustainable financial support of the Scoop Foundation for Public Interest Journalism will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from Porirua City Council on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS


Gordon Campbell: On Why The J&J Vaccine Isn’t An Ideal Back-up Option, And Haiti

The news that Medsafe has given approval to Johnson & Johnson’s vaccine means the government is finally putting a backup plan in place, after the series of close shaves it has been experiencing of late in getting its deliveries of the Pfizer vaccine. Around the world, Pfizer has become the preferred choice – highly efficacious in preventing serious illness and death, even against the Delta variant, and with (so far) no sign of the rare but serious side effects associated with the AstraZeneca vaccine... More>>

 



NZ Nurses Organisation: Members Approve Three More Strikes

The New Zealand Nurses Organisation (NZNO) says its 30,000 members working in DHBs have voted in favour of three more strikes: July 29/30 (24 hours), August 19 (8 hours), September 9/10 (24 hours). The strike ballot closed at 12 Noon today... More>>

ALSO:


Government: Agrees To Establish A Consumer Data Right

The Government has agreed to establish a consumer data right framework for New Zealand, Commerce and Consumer Affairs Minister David Clark announced today. “Consumers should be in the driver’s seat when it comes to how their personal information is used by third parties,” David Clark said... More>>


Holidays: Matariki Holiday Dates For Next Thirty Years Announced

The Government has released the recommended dates for the Matariki public holiday for the next thirty years to give communities and businesses certainty, Acting Associate Minister for Arts, Culture and Heritage Peeni Henare and Workplace Relations and Safety Michael Wood announced today... More>>




Office of the Children's Commissioner: Decision To Close Residences Strongly Welcomed

The Children’s Commissioner and Assistant Māori Commissioner are welcoming, and relieved by, the decision of Oranga Tamariki to commit to the phased closure of Care and Protection institutional residences... More>>


Science Media Centre: Half Of NZ Has At Least One Misinformed Belief

A survey from the Classification Office offers a glimpse at how pervasive misinformation is in New Zealand, and how it’s affecting our beliefs... More>>


Government: New Members Appointed To Waitangi Tribunal

Minister for Māori Development, Hon Willie Jackson, today announced the appointment of three new members to the Waitangi Tribunal and the reappointment of one existing member to the Waitangi Tribunal... More>>


work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add Join ScoopCitizen
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 